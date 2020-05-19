World Hellenism mourns Gene T. Rossides

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline, CNA)

Governments of Greece and Cyprus expressed their condolences for the death of the founder of AHI and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Treasury Gene T. Rossides, who passed away on Friday, May 16, at 92.

Eugene Rossides’ shining example will continue to inspire the struggle of Cyprus, says the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, while conveying his condolences for the passing of the prominent member of the diaspora in the United States.

“It is with deep sorrow that I was informed of the passing of Eugene Rossides, an iconic figure of the Hellenic diaspora in the United States of America, founder of the American Hellenic Institute and a strong fighter on behalf of the rights of Cyprus and of Hellenism” President Anastasiades notes in a written statement.

Eugene Rossides was a true patriot whose special love for Cyprus, Greece, and their just struggles led him to the founding of the American Hellenic Institute immediately following Turkey`s invasion of Cyprus in 1974 with the objective to support international legality, he added.

The President of the Republic notes moreover that Rossides’ dedication and combative spirit in support of the rights of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot Hellenism are widely recognized both by Hellenism, more broadly, and also by the United States of America where he was engaged in his struggle for the freedom of Cyprus since 1954.

In recognition of his great contribution to the Republic of Cyprus, the state of Cyprus deservedly honored Eugene Rossides in 2016 with the Medal of Exceptional Service, the President adds.

“The fighting spirit of the noble Eugene Rossides with regard to the ideals of freedom and international legality is a guiding beacon for those who fight for freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. His shining example will continue to inspire the struggle of Cyprus until complete vindication is achieved. On behalf of the Government and myself personally, I express sincere condolences to his family, to the American Hellenic Institute, and to the Hellenism of the diaspora at large” President Anastasiades concludes in his message.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry and the Commissioner for Expatriate Cypriots, Photis Photiou, also posted messages on the social media.

In Greece, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Assistant Foreign Minister Kostas Vlassis posted messages of condolences.