Virtual Exhibition at Queens College commemorates 200 years since the Greek Revolution

Queens, NY.-

The Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College presents the virtual exhibition Ode to the Greek Light and Landscape: Works by Dimitris Diamantopoulos, currently accessible on HAP’s website (https://hapsoc.org/ode-to-the-greek-light-and-landscape-exhibition/ ) Diamantopoulos was invited to present the 21 paintings featured in the exhibition to commemorate 200 years since the start of the Greek War for Independence in 1821. Click https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtc-CtrzsvE9wrieTWKoyWbKaKI3m0xG7D

to register for the exhibition’s opening reception on Zoom, featuring a conversation with the artist, on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 6 pm (EST).

Poems and written passages inspired by the natural elements in the landscape of Greece are presented alongside the works, which Diamantopoulos created over a 30-year span, beginning in 1990. Diamantopoulos’ use of water-based acrylic, egg tempera, the lazure technique, and lithography enable him to create works of varying color density, intensity, and texture. Through these painting methods, he is able to capture elusive aspects of the natural landscape and phos (light) of Greece on paper. The specially selected poems and book passages accompanying each painting are evocative of the nuances in Diamantopoulos’ work, which depicts areas from the region of the Northern Peloponnese.

This exhibition is the second such presentation by HAP offered in response to the unique challenges presented by COVID-19 imposed restrictions on public gatherings. It seeks to inspire viewers with a sense of hope, an appreciation for meaningful human connections, and virtually transport them at a time of unprecedented individual isolation and widespread public upheaval. Visit the HAP homepage here.

The exhibition was first made publicly available on the HAP site on October 30, 2020. It is co-curated by Nicholas Alexiou, founder and director of the Hellenic American Project, and Tiffany Apostolou, curator and art historian.