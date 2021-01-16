Virtual Commemoration of the Holocaust Remembrance Day

Washington, DC

The diplomatic offices of Greece in the United States will commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with “The Good Shepherds,” an exhibition of the Jewish Museum of Greece (JMG), on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at 6:00 pm

Under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece in Washington, D.C., and with the participation of all Greek Consular Authorities in the U.S., “The Good Shepherds” is presented in collaboration with the American Friends of the Jewish Museum of Greece and will be viewed virtually on a Pan-American level.

The idea for “The Good Shepherds” originated with Mr. Samuel (Makis) Matsas, Chairman of the JMG. A child who experienced the horrors of the Nazi Occupation, and survived thanks to the timely escape of his parents and the generosity of friends and strangers, Mr. Matsas asked the Museum to research the conditions under which senior members of the Christian clergy and eminent rabbis acted in various ways to assist persecuted Jews during the Nazi Occupation.

The exhibit showcases the positive actions, gestures of sympathy or support, and rescue attempts, no matter how large or small, revealed by JMG research, to honor those involved and who inspire us today. The exhibition also highlights the importance of individual choice within an extremely complex, suffocating, and often contradictory context. Illustrated by original artifacts belonging to some of the senior clerics featured, the exhibition is part of a three-year programmatic collaboration between the JMG and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Athens.

We wish that this event will unequivocally reaffirm our common and relentless commitment to be vocal and take action so that people never forget and that these horrors are never repeated.

Registration is required to attend via the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PvOg0gnnT_W8DgHownrGDg