“Venizelos Foundation USA” Launched Operations in the USA to Preserve and Promote the Legacy of the Greek Statesman Eleftherios K. Venizelos

CHICAGO, IL

The Venizelos Foundation, USA recently launched its operations in the United States to honor Eleftherios Venizelos. The new organization aims to educate, preserve, and promote the research and study of the Greek politician and statesman’s life and work and his impact on Modern Greek history and world affairs.

The Venizelos Foundation USA seeks to achieve its mission through activities such as:

• Organizing educational programs, writing informative periodicals, and producing audiovisual material

• Collaborating on research with US universities, as well as with the sister organization, National Research Foundation “Eleftherios K. Venizelos”, located in Chania, Crete, the birthplace of the great statesman

• Assisting in compiling the writings of Eleftherios Venizelos and promoting the publishing of his works

• Awarding prizes for literary works covering relevant areas of interest

• Awarding grants for pertinent University-level research

• Organizing conferences, exhibitions, and lectures in the United States

The Venizelos Foundation USA will be operating in lockstep with its sister organization, the National Research Foundation “Eleftherios K. Venizelos”, which since March 2000 has been collecting and organizing archives, conducting conferences, publishing books and periodicals, cooperating with Greek and foreign universities and research institutions and running the Eleftherios Venizelos Residence Museum in Chalepa, Chania, Crete. The Venizelos Foundation USA will seek to further its Greek counterpart’s mission in the United States.

About “Venizelos Foundation USA, Inc.”

Venizelos Foundation USA, Inc., has a pending application for IRS approval as a 501(c)3 charitable public foundation. It is comprised of a volunteer board sharing a passion for the life and work of the Greek statesman Eleftherios Venizelos. Working in lockstep and in collaboration with the National Research Foundation “Eleftherios K. Venizelos” in Chania, the Venizelos Foundation USA, Inc. seeks to promote and educate the public and collaborate with organizations interested in the subject matter.