UN SC permanent members support efforts for resumption of Cyprus talks, condemn Turkey’s actions in Varosha

United Nations.- CNA

Permanent representatives of the UN Security Council five permanent members have conveyed to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades their support of his efforts for the resumption of the negotiating process and condemned Turkey`s actions in the fenced-off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, known as Varosha, during a lunch he hosted, on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly, in New York on Friday.

During the lunch, President Anastasiades referred extensively to developments in the Cyprus problem, in view of a lunch he will have next Monday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a presidency press release says.

He briefed permanent representatives on “the continuous provocations and violations of international law on the part of Turkey both at sea and in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and in particular on the violation of the status quo of the fenced-off city of Famagusta,” it adds.

President Anastasiades, outlined his proposals and initiatives to overcome the impasse aiming to reach a viable and functional solution of the Cyprus problem, the press release notes.

“On their part, all Security Council permanent members conveyed their support of the President`s efforts for the resumption of a (negotiating) process stressing their commitment to UN Security Council decisions which define the basis of the Cyprus problem solution,” it says.

It continues that “on the basis of the recent Presidential Statement, they condemned Turkey`s actions and reiterated the need for their reversal and their commitment to all that is provided in resolutions 550 and 789.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos, Cyprus` permanent representative at the United Nations Andreas Hadjichrysanthou and the Greek Cypriot side`s negotiator as well as other officials were present at the lunch.

Russia committed in Cyprus solution based

on UN resolutions, Lavrov tells President Anastasiades

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades his country`s position of principle that “it remains committed in reaching a solution of the Cyprus problem in full compliance of UN resolutions and the Security Council`s decisions.”

According to a presidency press release, in statements after a meeting with Lavrov in New York, where they are both attending the 76th UN General Assembly, President Anastasiades said that it was “a very interesting meeting,” during which he had the opportunity “to brief him on recent developments and to express my warm thanks on the stance that Russia has maintained at the Security Council following the recent events of Turkey violating the status quo in Famagusta.”

President Anastasiades added that he also had the opportunity to convey “our positions and our insistence on the continuation of the dialogue to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem, always on the basis of UN resolutions.”

Lavrov, the presidency press release says, reiterated Russia`s position of principle that it “remains committed to reaching a solution in full compliance with UN resolutions and Security Countil decisions.”

Replying to questions from Russian media President Anastasiades said that during the meeting “I expressed my gratitude, my warm feelings for the principled stance of the Russian state and the Russian delegation, for their support for the implementation of the Security Council resolutions and for their support of the strong wording of the Presidential Statement of the President of the Security Council.”

Replying to a question on whether “that was a step” for the issue of Varosha, the President said that “they are always trying their best through the diplomatic channels.”