U.S Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt to the “GreekNews”: Mitsotakis’ visit a recognition of our enhanced strategic partnership and an opportunity to build momentum for the future

“On January 7, I will have the honor of accompanying Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Washington D.C., where he will meet with President Trump, with leading members of Congress, and with think tanks, the Greek diaspora, and the American investment community.

We have made remarkable progress in the U.S.-Greece relationship over the past few years, and Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit is both a recognition of our enhanced strategic partnership and an opportunity to build momentum for the future.

We’re delighted that the Prime Minister will meet with President Trump in the Oval Office so early in the new government’s tenure. As I discussed with the Prime Minister, these engagements will be a critical opportunity to share the story of Greece’s transformation and to highlight the incredible value proposition that Greece represents. Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit will capitalize on the bipartisan, whole-of-government support that the U.S.-Greece relationship enjoys in Washington, as evidenced by President Trump’s signing of the East Med Act last week, and Secretary of State Pompeo’s visit to Athens this past October to sign the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement and kick off the second U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue.

The U.S. government is committed to helping Greece move forward as it makes reforms to attract foreign investment and create new jobs. Greece is a pillar of stability and guardian of European energy security in the strategically significant region that stretches from the Eastern Mediterranean up through the Balkans and the Black Sea, a country that shares our goals and values. Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to the White House will further advance our vision of a shared future as steadfast and reliable partners working together to tackle issues in this complicated neighborhood.”