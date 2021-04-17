Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis wraps up four-day visit to Russia

MOSCOW (ANA-MPA/Th. Avgerinos) – Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis wrapped up a four-day official visit to Russia on Friday.

Theoharis travelled to Moscow to meet with state officials and representatives of travel agencies ahead of a May 14 scheduled reopening of the tourism sector in Greece.

“We held discussions in a very cordial climate with the Russian Tourism Organization and mainly the Transportation Ministry, which is more relevant, to see how we could smooth the flights issue and allow the lifting of some restritctions even earlier – not all of them, naturally,” Theoharis said.

The Greek minister also addressed concerns about whether Greece would recognize the Russian vaccine for incoming tourists. “We reassured them from the start that the decisions of our National Vaccination Committee include the Russian vaccine as equal to European ones for travel purposes, and therefore there is no issue for Russian nationals who are vaccinated – they can come without having to undergo a checking process and additional tests,” he asserted.

TUI, AIDA to relaunch

Greek cruise schedules

German cruise operators TUI and AIDA will restart their cruise program in May, it was announced on Friday.

TUI said it will start its cruises on May 13 from Crete, with six dates currently open for booking. The company said port calls will include Rhodes, Piraeus and Chania, or Corfu, Katakolo and Piraeus.

AIDA Cruises will start accepting bookings on April 20, and will launch seven-day cruises as of May 23 from Corfu, calling at the ports of Crete, Rhodes, Katakolo and Piraeus. A total of 22 dates will be available by October 22, added the company.

A negative coronavirus molecular (PCR) test is required for boarding, while tests during the cruise will also be carried out, it was underlined by both companies.