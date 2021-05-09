Thousands at the funeral of NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

Photos: GANP/Dimitrios Panagos

Thousands of members of NYPD, along with friends and family congregated in and around St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church on Tuesday, to say farewell to Anastasios (Tasos) Tsakos, the New York City Police officer from East Northport who died in the line of duty on April 27 when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway.

The funeral service was presided by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and Greek Consul General Dr. Constantinos Koutras represented the City of New York and Greece.

“The presence of so many Police here today – from all over New York and beyond, is a conscious reminder of how deep their commitment is to service, and how much the sacrifice of their brother in arms – who was always the first to arrive and the last to leave – means to them, and should mean to all of us”, said Archbishop Elpidophoros in his eulogy.

At the funeral, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea posthumously promoted the highly-regarded officer to first-grade detective. Officers from across Long Island, hundreds from the NYPD, as well as some from Yonkers, Syracuse, New Jersey, and beyond could be seen gathering in the neighborhood around the church to pay their respects.

“We’re all mourning. We’re all in pain. It does not make sense that such a good man in every sense could possibly be gone,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during his remarks. “… But his heroism uplifts us. Some people are true heroes. Some people are there for others. That is Anastasios Tsakos.”

De Blasio spoke in support of harsher laws against drunk driving, saying that drunk drivers “put everyone else in their path in danger … We need to make this change, and we need to make it in honor of Anastasios.”

Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the NYPD’s highway patrol unit, died after a Hempstead woman allegedly struck him while driving drunk as he directed traffic away from another fatal accident on the LIE in Queens. Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, was charged with manslaughter and faces up to 15 years in prison for his death.

De Blasio and Shea described Tsakos as a hard worker who always wanted to help and could often make others laugh with his dry humor delivered in a Greek accent, according to stories told to them by family, friends, and colleagues.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The 43-year-old was born in Dover, N.H., Shea said during his remarks. Tsakos and his parents then moved to Greece, their home country, where he lived until he was 14. The family then came to Astoria, Queens, where Tsakos graduated high school.

Tsakos earned his undergraduate degree in aviation administration from the now-defunct Dowling College on Long Island. He had a dream to fly airplanes and helicopters. After college, he worked at his father’s Port Washington diner for some time, and then returned to Greece and enlisted in the Greek army, where he became second lieutenant.

In 2007, he moved back to the U.S. and joined the NYPD with the goal of flying an NYPD helicopter, Shea said. He worked in the 75th and 83rd precincts before joining the highway patrol unit.

Archbishop Elpidophoros in his eulogy praised Tsakos’ parents for bringing him up to be a true Patriot, who served his fellow citizens by choosing to wear the “Blue” – to be a part of the bulwark and vanguard of those who safeguard our lives and freedoms.

“And he did it in the greatest Police Department in the world, the NYPD. And he was also the proudest expression of his Greek-American Community. He was a son of Saint Demetrios High School in Astoria, who returned to Greece after college to serve in the Greek Army, finishing his national service as a Second Lieutenant. And with a vision of enlisting in the Aviation division receiving his degree from Dowling College right here in Long Island, he joined the NYPD”, said Elpidophoros.

Ten years ago, Tsakos met his wife, Irene, whose emotional eulogy closed out the funeral service. Tsakos leaves behind Irene, their 6-year-old daughter, Jenny, and 3-year-old son, Stavros.

“One of his dreams was to one day hit the Lotto and buy his own small plane so we could travel the world,” Irene said. “My heart would still skip a beat when I look at him even 10 years later. I will miss everything about him … I wish we had more time. I wish we could grow old together. That was the plan.

“Now our kids will grow up without their awesome dad,” she continued. “Every day they’ll see his face and learn all about the things he did. They will never forget, I will make sure of that.”

Irene also spoke of Tsakos’ deep love for his children and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.