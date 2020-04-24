New York.- By Vicki James Yiannias

AHEPA, the largest and most well-known Hellenic American organization throughout the world. continues to meet its mission, currently stepping up to open its global emergency relief fund to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anything we can do to assist, we will do. It is our duty,” stated AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates. in an April 20 interview with the GN aboutthe virus against which there is not yet a vaccine, treatment or cure, “We are living in unprecedented times. Developments are happening at a breathtaking pace… but brotherhood transcends isolation. The principles of AHEPA cannot be quarantined. It is critical for us to do what we can to keep each other and our loved ones safe.All are encouraged to donate to the AHEPA Charitable Fund today at ahepa.org/donate/.”

GN: What are some of AHEPA’s latest activities on the community level?

GH: AHEPA strives to be a resource for its members and the community. Our #AHEPA Cares COVID19 Pandemic response has been overwhelming. We have been providing meals to health care professionals, to the elderly, and to the homeless, donating blood, handcrafting face masks for health care professionals, and facilitating affordable access to COVID-19 tests.

GN: As Supreme President of AHEPA what is your most important message to the public?

GH: AHEPA is here to help through this challenging time, the heart of AHEPA is that we are the largest and strongest global community of Hellenes and Philhellenes. Staying indoors doesn’t mean that you’re isolating. We’re doing our part and doing it all together.

Despite the global pandemic, AHEPA continues to meet all facets of its mission. It has opened up its AHEPA global emergency relief fund to provide assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

GN: What was the process for opening up the global emergency relief fund?

GH: AHEPA events where we share fellowship and a fraternal bond in the spirit of brotherhood to plan our community service initiatives may be shuttered, but we are very much open for business. We have shifted as much as possible to a remote operation. Everyone must help to minimize the spread of COVID-19 because we know that our members, the members of the AHEPA family—the Daughters of Penelope, the Sons of Pericles and the Maids of Athena — our “Friends of AHEPA,” and supporters and staff are our most valuable resources. It is critical for us to do what we can to keep each other, and our loved ones, safe.

GN: Tell us about the AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki. Have there been fatalities?

GH: AHEPA is proud of the medical and health care professionals who are on the front lines of treating patients at all health care institutions, especially the AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki and at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens. They continue to amaze and inspire us. We also take the time to remember our very special people throughout the world, stop to applaud when they go to work, much like most recently at AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki. . Those like Dr. Brother Dr Angelo Patsalis of Michigan, who passed away on the front lines. Right now, doctors, medical staff first responders and essential personnel are putting themselves in such jeopardy, and for people they don’t even know.

GN: This is not the first time AHEPA has come forward in a crisis.

GH: No, it isn’t. During previous times of crisis such as 9/11 and many natural disasters, we have seen this community rise to great heights to help each other and serve society. Although the circumstances we are now living through are new to all of us, we have great faith the result will be no different—the members of AHEPA will continue to be passionate and generous to the members of its communities and those beyond.

As another example, we are proud of AHEPA District 27, Cyprus, is issuing a call to its members to donate blood. The Blood Bank of Cyprus has already created an AHEPA account. All AHEPA Cyprus members are now able to donate blood under the name of “AHEPA.” The blood drive initiative is the second prong of AHEPA’s response to COVID-19 in Cyprus. Through an agreement with NIPD Genetics, AHEPA Chapter CY4“Photos Photiades” Idalion, under the auspices of AHEPA District 27, Cyprus, has facilitated affordable access for Ahepans and their families to get tested for COVID-1.

GN: I believe AHEPA has also provided help at the Evros border.

GH: During this time, AHEPA also raised considerable monies to assist the Greek Police at the Evros border. This was spearheaded by the AHEPA Hellas district. AHEPA is also going to be providing assistance to Dr. Theoklis Zaoutis, a doctor that is serving the Greek Ministry’s COVID19 team in Athens. He is currently researching the containment of the spread in Greece by subsidizing a portion of the cost of each test. …and those test results can be received in 24 hours.

Stay connected with AHEPA on Ahepa.org, Facebook Twitter and Instagram.

AHEPA’S COVID-19 resource page is updated frequently with information, including any new guidance issued by the U.S. government. The resource page shares links to federal agencies that are providing relief, public service announcements and “How To” videos, resources that track the spread of the virus, and announcements from various sectors of industry that are helpful. Because of AHEPA’s international and global scope, guidance includes that issued by western governments worldwide that are a benefit to the Greeks of the diaspora. Stay connected on Ahepa.org, Facebook Twitter and Instagram.