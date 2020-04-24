Athens.- (GreekNewsOnline)

One of the Hellenic Initiative’s COVID-19 fund recipients is Agigma Zois (Touch of Life), an organization helping cancer patients with weak immune systems. This organization was created to help cancer patients overcome major difficulties, providing them and their families medical, psychological and social support free of charge. They further help patients living in remote areas to travel to hospitals that offer the therapies they need. It is one of the few nonprofits in Greece licensed to operate within the premises of a Greek public hospital (Agioi Anargyroi Hospital, Athens). Agigma Zois currently serves 150 patients a day.

The current pandemic is unprecedented and extremely difficult for cancer patients. Having a weak immune system leads to extra life-threatening risks associated with exposure to illnesses. Cancer patients began showing obvious signs of depression and feelings of abandonment. In response, “Agigma Zois” launched a new program called “Staying at Home, Staying in Touch.”

The “Staying at Home, Staying in Touch” program allows the organizations’ volunteers to check in on patients daily, thus providing them with psychological support, and alleviating their feelings of loneliness and isolation while documenting the problems they are faced with.

For example, Agigma Zois is helping is a 38 year old man with final stage cancer whose wife is pregnant. He is required to visit state run clinics for testing in order to qualify for government grants. His wife, cannot accompany him during this time as it would put her and their unborn child at risk. Agigma Zois has made sure that he gets the support he needs by providing a volunteer to make the trip with him.

Your support will help cover expenses associated with operations and salaries in order to allow the organization to offer even more at this critical time.

To donate: https://www.thehellenicinitiative.org/donate-now/

Founded in 2012 by a coalition of Greeks of the Diaspora, THI has deployed more than $15.5 million in economic, cultural, medical and emergency assistance in Greece. THI is supported by a growing list of individual donors, corporate partners and online contributors from Greeks and Philhellenes of the Diaspora worldwide.