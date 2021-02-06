The Eparchial Holy Synod discussed 200th anniversary events

NEW YORK – On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America convened the Holy Eparchial Synod via videoconference for a regularly scheduled meeting. The discussion focused on the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

Pertinent to this discussion, the following items of the agenda were reviewed and discussed:

1) A presentation by the esteemed Archon Demetrios Logothetis, Vice-Chairman of the National Coordinating Committee, outlining the Committee’s strategic planning and efforts, as well as the promotion of activities in honor of the historic 200th Anniversary of the Greek Revolution. The events will focus on the three following areas of interest to all faithful and the entire Omogenia:

a. The provision of resources and promotion of activities, efforts and celebratory events throughout the Archdiocese and, generally, the Hellenic-Christian community.

b. The implementation of an educational program for all ages, whose aim will be to better inform the Archdiocesan faithful of the history of the Greek journey toward independence.

c. The scheduling of events with particular care and respect, so as to honor and celebrate this important anniversary in jubilant fashion, while still properly adhering to the safety measures currently in place due to the pandemic.

2) It was also decided that the hierarchs of the Holy Eparchial Synod would appoint a representative to the National Committee from every Metropolis in order to ensure the most efficient coordination and collaboration of these events.

Following the meeting, His Eminence offered the following comment:

“The hierarchs of the Eparchial Synod are committed to the celebration of this monumental anniversary for the Greek Nation and for us as Greek Americans. Over the course of the year, the Archdiocese will celebrate the 200 years since the Greek Revolution in every State and corner of the country, and we are grateful to Mr. Logothetis and the National Committee for their ongoing work and commitment.”

COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH

FOUNDATION OF HELLENIC WORLD

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, together with the Ίδρυμα Μείζονος Ελληνισμού (Foundation for the Hellenic World), are joining forces to promote the historical, religious and cultural heritage of Hellenism, in the United States. To commence this program, on February 1, 2020 His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Vice President of the Foundation for the Hellenic World Sofia Kounenaki-Efraimoglou, virtually signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, which coincides with the year of the 200th Anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

The program will launch as soon as conditions allow and will begin with the transfer to the United States of the cultural and educational interactive virtual reality presentations by the producers of the Foundation for the Hellenic World, and all its digital collections, so that they can be viewed and experienced by Greek Americans and all others.

First to be displayed will be an interactive, virtual tour of Hagia Sophia, the center of our Orthodox Faith and our Orthodox Church. The virtual reality production, which took many years of research to produce, is titled, “Hagia Sophia: 1,500 Years of History.”

After the signing of the agreement, Archbishop Elpidophoros commented, “Today’s signing, although virtual due to the pandemic, of the Memorandum of Cooperation between our Holy Archdiocese and Ίδρυμα Μείζονος Ελληνισμού makes me deeply happy. In fact, hailing from Constantinople, I am particularly moved, as well as are all Greeks Americans, all of our communities, our fellow Christians and all Americans without exception, who will have the opportunity to experience a virtual tour of the timeless Center of Christianity, the Hagia Sophia, and to admire this unique achievement and World Heritage Site, which was recently turned into a mosque again.

“I once again take this opportunity to call on the Turkish government to reverse their decision, which deeply hurts the religious ideals of all Orthodox Christians, all Christians, as well as people of all faiths.”