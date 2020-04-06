New York, – Nicos Zittis, National Chairman and President of the Cyprus Children’s Fund (CCF) and its Board of Directors announce the support of seven nonprofit organizations in Cyprus, which help children and adults with special needs, with donations totaling $70,000. This is a continuation of the yearly donations the Fund distributes from its annual Gala profits and donations made to the Fund from individual contributors and organizations.

This year, the donations have been distributed equally among the following organizations:

1. Theodokos Foundation in Limassol, which supports and cares for people with Special Needs.

2. Margarita Liasidou Foundation in Paphos, which cares for children and adults with special needs, including overnight accommodations.

3. Cyprus Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Cancer in Nicosia (“Παγκύπριος Συνδεσμος Γονέων και Φίλων Παιδοογκολογικής Μονάδας”) which supports children with cancer and their families.

4. Association of Parents and Friends of children with Special Needs in Limassol (” Σύνδεσμος Γονέων και Φίλων Παιδιών με Ειδικές Ανάγκες”), which supports children and young adults with special needs.

5. Melathron Agoniston EOKA, for their children rehabilitation and recovery program.

6. Autism Society of Cyprus, Paphos’ Branch (” Σύνδεσμος για άτομα με αυτισμό”), which supports people with autism.

7. Prosvasi, an organization founded by volunteers in 2005, helping people with special needs.

The Cyprus Children`s Fund continues to support children, families and organizations with noble missions. To support, donate to and find more about the CCF, please visit www.cyprus-childrensfund.org.