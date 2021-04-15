The Chian Federation Announces the 2020 Recipients of Our Scholarship Programs

Astoria, NY –

The Board of Directors and the Chian Federation Scholarship Fund Administrative Committee are pleased to announce the disbursement of this year’s scholarships. A total of $10,000 was distributed to the following individuals who are pursuing their undergraduate or graduate degrees. Scholarships ranged from $1,000 to $3,000 each.

The following individuals received The Chian Federation Scholarship Fund, and are named Chian Federation Scholars:

Anna E. Sarellis–pursuing a BBA in Fashion Merchandising at LIM College.

Nicholas Nicholson–graduating with a BA in Political Science and Philosophy from Hofstra University, and plans to attend law school.

Kiriaki Gatanas–pursuing a Master of Social Work (MSW) at Stony Brook University.

The following individuals received The Helen Chiotes Scholarship Fund, and are named Helen Chiotes Scholars:

Neli Tsotsou–studying for an MSC in Management Science and Technology at the Athens University of Economics and Business.

Michael Koutsouras—studying Finance at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Konstantinos Pyrovolos–pursuing a BA in Shipping Trade and Transport at the University of the Aegean in Chios, Greece.

We congratulate our scholarship recipients and wish them well.

We are proud to add them to our list of Chian Federation Scholars!

Thanks to the support of our members and supporters, The Chian Federation has been able to maintain its programming and philanthropic mission during this challenging year of COVID19.

For additional information and opportunities to make donations to our Scholarship Funds

please call The Chian Federation office at 718-204-2550

or email us at: chianfed@chianfed.org

The application process for our 2021 scholarships will open June 1, 2021.

Visit http://www.chianfed.org/index.php