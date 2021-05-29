The Basil P. Caloyeras Center for the Modern Greek Studies to honor Gianna Angelopoulou

Los Angeles.- By Vasilis Papoutsis

The Basil P. Caloyeras Center for the Modern Greek Studies and its Director Christina Bogdanou will present the annual Zoe Caloyera Distinguished Lecture and Recognition Award on Wednesday, June 9 at 7:00 pm (PT).

This signature lecture series brings to LMU outstanding individuals in the fields of art, culture, science, and public life relevant to the ongoing work of the Caloyeras Center. It is made possible through the generous support and commitment of Nasreen Babu-Khan and Howard Lehroff to Hellenic Studies and the Southern California Greek-American community.

As part of the Center’s ongoing commemorations of the 2021 anniversary and celebration of 200 years of Greece as a modern state, we welcome Ms. Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, ambassador-at-large of the Hellenic State and the president of the GREECE 2021 committee charged by the Greek government to organize the bicentennial celebrations.

The Caloyeras Center is honored to present Ms. Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki with a Leadership Award for her life-long commitment and many contributions to public life, education, and philanthropy; as well as her tireless promotion of Hellenic values and ideals, in Greece and abroad. We are equally honored to welcome back to the Caloyeras Center Her Excellency the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the US, Alexandra Papadopoulou.

This is a virtual event. For registration and streaming information, you can visit the Center’s web site at https://bellarmine.lmu.edu/moderngreek/