The 22nd annual Capital Link Forum, December 15 & 16, will be virtual

“Greece, Looking Ahead with Confidence” is the theme of the 22nd Invest in Greece Capital Link Forum, that will take place digitally, Tuesday & Wednesday, December 15 & 16, 2020.

The Capital Link Forum is an International Summit about the Greek Economy & Investment Opportunities, featuring top US and international investors, Government & Business leaders, Global Investment Banks & Institutions & the Greek Government. The Forum is organized in co-operation with the New York Stock Exchange and major Global Investment Banks and Organizations.

A Capital Link press release says, foreign investments are of critical significance for the re-launching of the economy. The Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum also offers the perfect timing to communicate the Prime Minister’s relayed message at the HELEXPO on the Government’s 12 initiatives to support the economy, which he described as “12 steps of confidence”, and “bridges that will transfer Greece and the Greeks from the health and economic turmoil to the calm waters of progress and hope”. A message that will enhance investor interest and confidence and help attract foreign investments.

Over a two-day period, 31 sessions, and 107 Top Level Speakers, the Forum will showcase to a global audience the developments and reforms in the Greek economy and the investment opportunities that lie ahead. Led by the Prime Minister, several key Greek Government Ministers will outline their specific programs and policies in the sectors of their portfolios. A top-level group of CEOs and other executives will discuss trends, developments and opportunities for each of the main areas of the economy. Finally, a group of international investors will share their insight as to why they choose Greece as a Business and Investment Destination and what lies ahead.

Registration is complimentary. Please register at: http://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2020/index.html

On Tuesday December 15, 2020, a special celebration titled «GREEK AMERICAN ISSUER DAY» at NYSE, will take place, in digital form, during which Greek & Greek American companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The event will be broadcasted live on major news stations in the United States and abroad to an audience of millions of viewers worldwide and it is event of unique visibility throughout the world.

As in previous years, the Forum will provide foreign investors with unique networking opportunities through one-to-one meetings with listed and not listed companies, as well as, with members of the Greek Government Delegation, which under the current circumstances will be held in digital form on a special digital platform http://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2020/meetings.html

PARTICIPANTS

The list of participants include:

 H.E. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister, Hellenic Republic, will deliver the Government’s message to the international investor Community

 H.E. Alexandra Papadopoulou, Ambassador of Greece to the United States and H.E. Geoffrey R. Pyatt – U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, will deliver the Opening Remarks to the Forum.

 The Forum will conclude with Closing Remarks by:

• Mr. John Paulson, President & Portfolio Manager – Paulson & Co.

• US Government OfficialMr. Matthew Palmer, Deputy Assistant Secretary, European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State

 GREEK GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

• H.E. Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance

• H.E. Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development & Investments

• H.E. Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister of Environment & Energy

• H.E. Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Digital Governance

• H.E. Kostas Karamanlis, Minister of Infrastructure & Transport

• H.E. Giannis Plakiotakis, Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy

• H.E. Harry Theoharis, Minister of Tourism

• H.E. TheodorosSkylakakis, Alternate Minister of Finance

• H.E. Nikos C. Papathanasis, Alternate Minister of Development & Investments

• H.E. Yannis Tsakiris, Deputy Minister of Development & Investments

• Mr. Alex Patelis, Chief Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Greece

• Mr. Michael Arghyrou, Chairman of Council of Economic Advisors

• Mr. Ioannis Smyrlis, Chairman of the Board – Enterprise Greece; Secretary General, International Economic Relations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

 Bank of Greece

• Mr. Yannis Stournaras, Governor

• Mr. Spiros Pantelias, Director, Financial Stability Department

 FiveGlobalInvestmentBanks

• Citi • Goldman Sachs • HSBC • Nomura International • AXIA Ventures Group

 Four Greek Banks:

• Alpha Bank:Mr. Vassilios E. Psaltis, Chief Executive Officer• Mr. TheodorosAthanassopoulos, Executive General Manager Non Performing Loans Wholesale Banking, CEO Cepal Hellas Financial Services S.A.

• Eurobank:Mr. FokionKaravias, Chief Executive Officer• Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou, Deputy CEO, Head of Group Corporate & Investment Banking Executive Member of the BoD

• National Bank of Greece:Mr. PavlosMylonas, Chief Executive Officer• Mr. VassilisKotsiras, Head of Capital Markets and Structured Finance

• Piraeus Bank:Mr. Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer•Mr. AthanassiosVlachopoulos, General Manager Corporate &Investment Banking• Mrs. Eleni Vrettou, Executive General Manager, Chief of Corporate & Investment Banking• Mr. George Kormas,Head of Group Real Estate of Piraeus Bank Group and CEO

 Senior Representatives of Greek and International Organizations and Institutions :

• Mr.Martin Bijsterbosch,Adviser – Country coordinator for Greece – Directorate General Economics – European Central Bank

• Mr.Rolf Strauch, Chief Economist and Management Board Member – European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

• Mrs. Andreea Moraru, Director, Greece & Cyprus – European Bank for Reconstruction & Development(EBRD)

• Mr. John Jovanovic, Vice-President and Managing Director for the Aegean and Western Balkans – US International Development Finance Corporation

• Mr.Riccardo Lambiris, CEO – Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund

• Mr. George Pitsilis, Governor – Independent Authority for Public Revenue,President of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA)

• Mr. Dimitrios Tsakonas, Director General – Public Debt Management Agency

• Mrs. Rania Ekaterinari, CEO – Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participation (HCAP)