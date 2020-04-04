Coronavirus cases reached 1,673 on Saturday; 60 new cases; 68 dead – 17,358 violations were confirmed by the authorities and fines were collected

Athens.- (GreekNewsOnline, ANA-MPA)

The measure of the temporary circulation ban will be extended until April 27, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister, Nikos Hardalias, said on Saturday during the daily briefing on the coronavirus.

The unity, determination and discipline that the Greek society has shown overwhelmingly to date has allowed us to follow a different course from most other countries, Hardalias noted. However, this result, he said, can be reversed in a few hours and days and stressed the need to continue to observe the measures with the same perseverance and patience.

Sixty new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Saturday, infectious diseases professor and coronavirus-related spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras announced.

In his daily briefing, Tsiodras said that Greece now has 1,673 confirmed coronavirus-infected people. Of these, 92 are hospitalized. A total of 68 people have died from the coronavirus so far.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday at Maximos Mansion, the prime minister posted on Facebook.

“Saturday morning. Discussing the next steps with professor Tsiodras,” Mitsotakis said.

“April is a critical month for the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Greece,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Saturday in an interview with “Parapolitika” newspaper, noting that as long as we comply with social and individual measures to protect ourselves against the pandemic, we can be optimistic about our future.

The minister also referred to the actions that preceded the recent import of five tons of chloroquine in Greece by India, saying that “our reflexes were immediate. In cooperation with companies that had expressed the intention to produce chloroquine and with the coordinated actions of the National Organisation for Medicines and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we managed to transfer 5 tons of chloroquine from India.”

Rebuffing the main opposition’s criticism, he said that about 5,000 hirings of doctors and nurses have been approved while 2,000 of them have already started working including 112 nurses and 14 doctors in “Sotiria” hospital.

“Stricter measures will concern the inconsistent and not the consistent ones,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Saturday in an interview with Skai TV.

“The consistent citizens will not be affected at all,” he added.

Petsas explained that changes will have to do with the number of movements allowed and the time that someone can stay out. “This is something we are examining and will be decided in the next 24 hours,” he said.

He noted that there is no issue of a partial ban on traffic, adding that traveling outside the urban centres is prohibited.

On measures to support the economy, Petsas said that the government’s plan includes March and April and will expand in May if necessary.

At EU level, he said that a broader discussion is being held which will soon end in the use of common tools to address common problems, such as the bond or ESM broad support for all member states.

The total amount of fines imposed throughout Greece until Friday, April 3, amounted to 4,253,700 euros for violations related to the traffic ban or the suspension of store operations within the framework of measures taken to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“The measures aim at protecting the health of citizens and not their punishment”, Greek Police spokesperson Ioanna Rotziokou said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

From Monday, March 23, when the measure for unnecessary circulation was implemented, until Friday, April 3, 17,358 violations were confirmed throughout the country and fines of 150 euros were imposed, with the total amount reaching 2,603,700 euros. It is noted that most violations occurred in Attica, followed by Thessaloniki, the Ionian Islands and Western Greece.

As for the operation of stores, despite the relevant ban, a total of 330 violations were confirmed by April 3 and a fine of 5,000 euros was imposed on them. Thus, the total amount of fines for these violations reaches 1,650,000 euros.

A significant part of the amount collected from the fines will be allocated in favour of strengthening the national health system.

MITSOTAKIS TO CNN

“What we did that I think was successful was to implement strict social distancing measures relatively early and this seems to have worked,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with CNN.

“We almost have full cooperation by the Greek people and I would like to thank them for the fact that [they] respected our directions and actually stayed home with a very very few exceptions,” he stressed, adding that “the hard work is still ahead of us.”

The prime minister underlined that “it is very very clear to me that if you take social distancing measures relatively early you can flatten the curve.”

“We had 50 people tragically losing their lives in Greece from Covid-19 but our healthcare system is coping relatively well and I have to point out that this is a health system battered after ten years of austerity. So we are painfully aware of the fact that we were at bigger risk compared to other EU countries of seeing our health care system being overwhelmed. But this has not happened up to now I hope that this is not going to happen.”

The coronavirus crisis has been an opportunity, however, for the government to embrace digital technologies, he said, noting that his administration has made strides in this area in response to the pandemic.

“What we also did relatively successful was to mobilise the private sector, the big foundations. We had lots of donations – large and small – by the private sector and managed to actually help us and purchase a lot of protective equipment from abroad,” he stated.

The prime minister also said: “Something that has come out of this crisis is a great sense of solidarity and we have also managed to restore trust. Trust in the state, trust in the government and, as you know, trust after ten years of economic crisis was in very short supply. So there is a general appreciation that we are doing our job professionally.”

Europe is also struggling for a united approach and perhaps, most in need is Greece. It was the E.U.’s worst hit country after the 2008 economic crisis. And also, it suffered the brunt of the 2015 migrant crisis. The Island of Lesbos has the biggest refugee camp in Europe. It’s designed the hold 3,000 people but currently, holds 20,000. And there are reportedly only six intensive care beds on the whole island.