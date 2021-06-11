Symposium on Chios during the period of the Greek Revolution

New York.-

On the occasion of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821 the Office of the Greek Education of the Holy Archdiocese of America, the Chian Federation of New York, the Panchiaki Korais Society and the United Chios Societies of America and Canada are co-organizing a virtual event on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time US Coast, 9:00 p.m. Greek time.

Topics:

• 1822. The Massacres of Chios. An overcrowded land, sacrifice on the Altar of Freedom.

Presenter: Athena K. Zacharou- Loutrari, Dr of History and Archaeology AUTΗ.

• Shipping and Naval Struggles in Chios during the Ethnic Uprising.

Presenter: Aggeliki Mastromichalakis, Dr of Philosophy and Paedagogy ΝKUA.

• Correspondence between Korais and Jefferson. The School of Chios.

Presenter: Kostas Merousis, Philologist .

• Heirlooms of “Korais” Public Central Historical Library, associated with the RevolutionPresenter: Anna Haziri, Librarian P.E.

The Ethnic Heritage of 1821, two centuries after the Revolution, remains strong- as reported by Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic -and the fundamental values and principals of the Constitution have been transformed into our democratic experience. Democracy and the rule of law are ingrained in the conscience of all of us”.

This year is symbolic for Greece as it marks 200 years since the beginning of the Revolution for the acquisition of freedom and independence of the Greek state. We respect our history, we envision our future and we continue with the same virtues and the same values, those we inherited from our glorious ancestors! Strong links of life in the course of our nation!

We invite all Hellenes, wherever they areto virtually attend the webinar of the forementioned event:

Link to join:https://goarch.zoom.us/j/94056149461?pwd=UU45YjYvVVFsOVZIcXMwc01qMnMyUT09

Passcode: 505301

For more information please contact the Office of the Chian Federation at 1(718) 204-2550or the Director of Greek Education Mr. Anastasios Koularmanis at Akoularmanis@goarch.org