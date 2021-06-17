St Helena: the first Archaeologist

By Alexander Colombos, MA, MPS, MA (Ed)

An article by Olga Kerziouk published on the European Blog and found on the British Library website is titled “St Helena – Imperial Archaeologist”[1]. Also, William H.C. Frend, professor of Church History at Cambridge and clergyman starts “Archaeology of Early Christianity: a History” with a chapter titled “I the wake of Queen Helena”[2]. Was St Helena just the mother of Constantine the great and an Augusta or Queen who promoted Christianity by building Christian Churches in the Holy Land, searching for holy relics and finally and the Cross of Jesus Christ or she was actually the first archaeology and a woman?

It was hard for a woman to travel long distances, as St Helena did in the 4th century AD. , it would be hard for a woman to travel so long distances even until the very modern times. Such were pilgrims of the St James of Compostella pilgrim shrine in Span and many shrines in Rome. Also, the Wife of Bath, a character in the stories by medieval English writer Chaucer joined the Canterbury Pilgrims to a trip to the Holy Land. There were devoted women who would travel seasonally for religious purposes, as more suitable for women in the medieval times, even one thousand years after St Helena or St Helen as she is usually known.[3]

As early as in Ancient Greece[4], but also in Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Rome, there were antiquarian interests for discovering, preserving and exhibiting artifacts[5]. The first interest and tendency of systematically collecting ancient artifacts in private collections and early forms of museums and galleries and coming up with exhibitions was in the Renaissance and in the Age of European Enlightenment and especially the 18th century.[6] The formation and official establishment of archaeology as an academic discipline took place since the 19th century, from German, French, and Italian biblical scholars, Catholic monks and clergymen without archaeological training to Vatican’s most well-trained Catholic archaeologists, monks /clergy and laity alike as well other biblical archaeologists all over the world, especially Israel, the rest of the Middle East, Greece and the Balkans.[7] A great biblical archaeologist was the late Greek archaeologist Vasilios Tzaferis, the first and so far the only Greek to become Director of the Israeli Service of Antiquities who discovered the so-called “the Jesus Boat” and who also found nails from crucifixions, some of them still inside bone fragments![8] However, St Helen could be considered the first archaeologist and actually a woman archaeologist for not just collecting old or religious items, but for leading an entire team of multiple workers and excavating and finding the cross of our lord Jesus Christ!

Unlike what one may expect from an Augusta, an Empress, and as a matter of fact the mother of Constantine the Great and the one who found the Holy Cross of Jesus Christ, Helena was a Greek woman born in AD 248[9] or between 247 and 250[10], probably in Drepanum, since Constantine the Great renamed the city Helenopolis in honor of his mother[11] and it’s in Bithynia, Asia Minor.[12] Helen was of humble origins, as Ambrosius Bishop of Mediolanum (today’s Milan, Italy) calls her “stambularia” (“inn girl”), as she worked at an inn/motel[13] when she was 23. [14] Thus, she probably didn’t have any formal education, but she was rather self-taught and relied on her own research, her leadership skills, her determination and dedication, her faith, and a series of miracles, which helped her later on to find the Holy Cross, as we will see later on. In 270 Helen married Constantius Chloros (de jure transl. from Greek: “pale”) (250-306), who never married her and when he became Cesar of Galatia, he separated from her due to the Roman law which prohibited marriages of high-ranked Roman military officers with women of humble origins and lower classes and instead he married Theodora, niece of Maximianus, Augustus of the Western Roman Empire and Helen, as a result, left for the East, where she lived a humble life with her son’s support.[15] Constantine loved his mother so much that he gave her the title of Augusta, minted coins with her image on, the so-called Constantinian coins or flouria constantinata in Greek, and as already mentioned, he named her possible birthplace of Drepanium, a Greek city of Asia Minor, Helenopolis after her.[16]

In 325, the year of the A’ Ecumenical Council in Nicaea,[17] Constantine, in quick succession, having long envisioned the commemoration of the holy places connected to the birth, crucifixion, and ascension of Christ, aimed to Jerusalem to transform it to a Christian city and pilgrim attraction. Therefore, he strated building churches, such as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on the site of Golgotha and churches in the localities in the nativity at Bethlehem and the Mount of Olives where the Savior’s Ascension took place.[18] Eusebius, bishop of Caesaria and founder of church history, viewed the holy places, such as Jerusalem, as connected with Christ’s earthly life and wasn’t that much interested in studying and promoting them, and besides he had the office of the Metropolitan of Palestine (Palestina Prima, including not only Caesarea, but also Jerusalem and he didn’t want a powerful rivalry bishop of Jerusalem in his territory.[19] However, Eusebius eventually had to follow Constantine’s line and described in detail and step-by-step all Constantine’s orders and how they were carried out.[20]

After Constantine the Great defeated Licinius in 326, he became the “monocrator” or single ruler and Emperor of the Roman Empire. That is the year associated by most sources as the starting point of St Helena’s reappearance in the public scene after 30 years of a humble low-profile life in Asia Minor and the beginning of her tour in the Holy Land building basilicas on the landmarks associated with the life of Jesus Christ.[21] St Helena, already long ago a Christian, though Constantine became Christian only at his death bed, ad most sources maintain, went to the Holy Land passing from and stopping by Limassol, Cyprus, which she found it deserted.[22] In particular, Helena may had converted to Christianity after the Edict of Milan in 313, where religious tolerance and free practice of Christianity was allowed.[23] St Helena’s miracles and her spiritual presence is very evident in Cyprus and she is often associated with the Monastery of Stavrovouni (Gr. Mone Stavrovouniou).[24] Then, she crossed to the Holy Land with the escort of Constantine’s mother-in-law Eutropia visited Jerusalem and the sites associated with the sites round about.[25] Helena brought gifts and offerings and dedicated two churches, one on the Mount of Olives, associated with Christ’s teaching and His Ascension, as mentioned in the Acts (1:11), and the other in Bethlehem.[26] Eutropia visited the area of the oak of Mamre, north of Hebron and she was sad to find the area flanked by pagan superstition, an area that was sacred to both Jews and Pagans.[27]

Helen was not just looking for the traces of Jesus and the building of Christian churches, but was doing good deeds of philanthropy helping the poor and the needy and people with disabilities and giving money, food, and clothing to those who needed it.[28] After a few weeks, Helena reached Jerusalem. There, Judas Cyriancus from an adjacent town, a commoner, came and helped her. Helena had many workers and, according to a legend, she even granted them the jewelry she was wearing to continue digging! There was a coprse of workers digging and the dig was very deep.[29] A miracle of a sweet dust and a shining flashing all of the sudden made Helen point to the exact point Judas Cyriancus should dig.[30] According to one legend, once Judas Cyriancus excavated the three crosses, a leper, as instructed, touched all three crosses and once he touched the third and final cross was healed[31]. Another legend, more well known, says that and frequent says that the corpse of man who had just died was brought to the each of the crosses, once reached Jesus’ cross, he was resurrected.[32] Another legend says that it was a dead woman whose copse was used to identify Jesus’ cross and it was resurrected after it was put on the cross of Christ, the third and final cross. Bishop of Jerusalem was present offering a great supplication[33] This writer believes that those miracles may have happened together, those of the leper, the dead man, and the dead woman, as it is more likely and reasonable that Helen with her investigative spirit tested multiple times the crosses.

St Helena, in her second trip to Cyprus, had a vision in Vasilopotamos (“the royal river”) in Tochne in the Lαrnaca district, where the good thieve, the one who believed in Jesus and was crucified next to him, revealed her which of the crosses was his and that his name was Olympas miraculously found in that place of Cyprus. Helena used the wood of the original crosses of the two thieves she excavated to build two big crosses and built the Monastery of Stavrovouni at the spot Olympas miraculously revealed her his cross.[34] Also, in Tochne, there was another miracle, where the four small crosses that made up the footstool nailed on Jesus’ feet miraculously appeared to Helena. Ever since, Tochne’s river was named Vasilopotamos. There were many miracles attributed to St Helena and the Holy Cross in Cyprus and in particular, in the Stavrovouni Monastery.

Where there is Jesus’ tomb, which Eusebius describes as a cave, the Pagans had built a Temple of Venus, which Constantine ordered to demolish to exonerate and cleanse the polluted earth from the defilement of the prostitutes who served Aphrodite’s temple as priestesses.[35] After demolishing the temple of Venus, the excavators found a knoll of natural rock, which belonged to a quarry and was eagerly accepted as Golgotha itself, which Frend calls “the successful result of the first recorded excavation,” [36] Eusebius mentions Helena’s pious conduct while building the churches and her humble and gregarious mingling with the worshipers, but doesn’t mention the process of the archaeological excavations she performed that led to the discovery of the True Cross.[37] Paulinus of Nola, however, vividly describes Helen’s discoveries in a letter he sent to the Gallic chronicler Sulpicius Severus in c.403, to whom Paulinus was sending a silver of the wood of the Holy Cross as a gift to his friend Sulpicius Severus. This letter presents Helena as following the footsteps of Jesus, removing pagan temples and statues which were built purposely to cover Jesus’ reminiscence, and built basilicas on the sites including the site of the Passion and Crucifixion, after consulting the locals as well as the most learned and academically reputable Jews. Paulinus described also the miracle of the dead body used to identify the True Cross.[38] Other sources for St Helena’s discovery of the Holy Cross and other discoveries in the footsteps of Jesus and about the miracles of pieces of the wood of the Holy Cross were documented by Socrates, Scholasticus (Christian historian and scholar), Sozomenos of Cyprus, Theodoretos, Ambrosius of Milan, and the itinerary of St Sylvia which described the building of the basilicas.[39] Cyril of Alexandria describes the discovery of the Holy Cross without mentioning Helena.[40]

When Helen reported her discoveries to her son, Constantine ordered Macarius the bishop of Jerusalem (314-333) to remove all traces of paganism from the city and build the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.[41] No expenses were supposed to spare and money was raised by the provincial governments. Cyril of Alexandria in his Lectures, describes the original Tomb of Christ as a cave before the Savior’s Sepulchre, but the outer cave was cut away by Constantine’s workmen in order to decorate it the church built in its place with what Cyril calls “splendid” adorations and make room for” rare columns”[42]. The church was supposed to be magnificent in rich and royal greatness, a huge church, indeed, as Eusebius informs us, in his Praise of Constantine, oriented east-west, approached through a rectangular courtyard or atrium paved with polished marble. Τhe Eusebius, in his Life of Constantine, says that the center of the church was the cave known as the Martyrion, a second court was built incorporating the rocky outcrop into the south-east corner and a baptistery was built and the entire basilica was ready, as a pilgrim’s itinerary that of Bordeaux, witnessed the 333.[43] According to Eusebius, the inauguration of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre took place in 336, precisely after 200 years after the return of the Church from Pella.[44]

After the news of Helena finding the Cross of our Lord, travelled all over the world, a lot of people flanked the site and many tragic accidents happened. Therefore, the cross was placed in a church that was built and was placed at a high point, so people cannot reach it and touch it and this way, both them and the cross can be protected and on the safe side.[45] A piece of the cross was left in Jerusalem and the other was taken by Helena to Constantinople. It is said that miraculously the cross was restored despite the many pieces pilgrims were taking with them and made amulets and cross pendants and pieces were boxed as relics to be placed in the altars of churches, and so on. The Exaltation of the Holy Cross is celebrated by the Church every September 14.[46] St Helena, after returning from Jerusalem, lived in Constantinople until she died between 328 and 330, at the age of around 80. He was buried in the Church of the Holy Apostles in Constantinople. However, after the sack of Constantinople in 1204, in the Fourth Crusade, by the Crusaders, her relics were taken to Venice.[47] The relics came to Greece for the first time, for temporary worship in 2017. In particular, people worshipped them from May 14-June 15, 2017 at St Barbara’s Church in Egaleo, Athens and St Helena’s memory is commemorated together with her son’s memory on St Constantine and Helen’s Day on every May 21.[48]

In conclusion, St Helena, as church historian William Frend[49] and Olga Kerziouk of the European Studies Blog[50] support, is the first archaeologist and actually she was a woman archaeologist, in times when it was dangerous for women to travel such long distances.[51] Although of humble origins and limited formal education, if any, she was self-taught and displayed an erudite, investigative, and methodological spirit as well as leadership skills managing effectively a large corpse of male workers, obviously untrained in archaeology tough construction workers and was able to produce great results in her deep excavations.[52] However, it’s not just the methodology as much as is profoundly and mostly her virtues, her faith, her charities, and her love to serve people[53] and not to just find the cross for her vanity or to just build magnificent and lavish churches to show off her imperial prestige and riches or to get compensated, so to speak, for the years she had to live a humble and quite life in Asia minor before Constantine the great, her son, gave her the title of the Augusta and all the other honors.[54] St Helena was guided by the Holy Spirit and our Lord Jesus Christ as well as St Olympas[55] the good thieve crucified next to our Lord who believe to him and was the first to enter Paradise,[56] as Jesus promised to him on the cross. But also great credit should go to her son Constantine the great, who is truly called “Great” for the saving all the monuments of Christianity and establishing Christianity as an official organized religion and building all these great Byzantine monuments and by being the creator of the Byzantine Empire and the founder of our Byzantine culture. Therefore, St Constantine and St Helena are the cornerstone of Byzantine and Orthodox Christianity and Byzantine Civilization and St Helena is no doubt the first female archaeologist and the first archaeologist in general!

**** Alexander Colombos, MA, MPS, MA (Ed). Historian-archaeologist-art historian (by undergraduate and graduate training specializing in the Late Classical, Hellenistic and Late Antiquity)