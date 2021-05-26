Spring Meeting of the Archdiocesan Council

New York.- Archbishop Elpidophoros of America convened the Spring Meeting of the Archdiocesan Council on May 25, 2021. The meeting, held via Zoom, included members of the Archdiocesan Council and also the Senators for Orthodoxy and Hellenism.

In his Opening Remarks, the His Eminence highlighted the recent accomplishments of the Archdiocese and previewed the historic upcoming events in the life of the Archdiocese of America including:

· The upcoming visit of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to America on October 23 – November 3, 2021

· The Inauguration of St. Nicholas National Shrine in November and Opening of the Shrine in the Spring of 2022

· The securing of the future of the Pension Plan for Clergy and Lay Employees through amendments of the Pension Plan document and enhancement of its governance and funding

· The establishment of the Advisory Committee on the Charter

· The implementation of new auditing standards for the Metropolises to assist in the goal of accountability and transparency

· The continuing initiatives regarding the 200th Anniversary of the Greek Revolution

· The upcoming 100th Anniversary of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

· The tremendous progress at Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology

· And the important initiative of the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle to establish the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation for the Sacred See of St. Andrew.

Following Archbishop Elpidophoros, Father Jim Kordaris, the Director of the Department of Stewardship, Outreach and Evangelism presented on the topic of “Stewardship, Outreach and Evangelism in a Post Pandemic World: Re-establishing true Stewardship in our Parishes.”

Additional reports and positive presentations were given by Vice-President of the Archdiocesan Council John Catsimatides, Chairman of the Centennial Committee Argyris Vassiliou and Vice Chairman of the Friends of Saint Nicholas and Chairman of the Co-Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Charter Michael Psaros.

In addition, George Cantonis, President of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, reported on the improved finances of the School, its accreditation, academics, and enrollment; Treasurer Elaine Allen and Chairman of the Finance Committee Lazaros Kircos offered detailed reports on the current positive financial position and the budget of the Archdiocese, and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee Maria Stefanis reported that the 2020 audit has been completed on a very positive note. Finally, Legal Counsel George Tsougarakis gave a status report on current lawsuits.

In closing the Meeting, Archbishop Elpidophoros offered his deepest appreciation to all the participants for their continued contribution and commitment.