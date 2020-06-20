Special to the Greek News: U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Elpidophoros’ First Anniversary as Archbishop

I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Archbishop of America Elpidophoros on the first anniversary of his enthronement. Elpidophoros has done much to deepen the already strong people-to-people ties between our countries.

He has shown great leadership and compassion in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has helped Americans in our journey to perfect our democracy by standing in solidarity for a more just and equal society.

His presence with peaceful protesters in New York City calling for an end to racism and justice for all Americans was an inspiration to us all. I know he will also play a crucial role in America’s celebrations of Greece’s 2021 bicentennial.

We are grateful to have him as a friend, partner, and champion for the important role the Greek Orthodox Church continues to play in America and in strengthening the bonds between our two peoples.