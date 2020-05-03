Season Three of My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Premieres May 9 on Public Television

New York, NY

Following two successful and award-winning seasons, Maryland Public Televisionin partnership with Resolution Pictures announce the premiere of Season Three of My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas, beginning on May 9th on public television stations across the country. Diane Kochilas is a noted cookbook author, television personality and consulting chef and one of the world’s foremost authorities on Greek cuisine. She runs the “Glorious Greek Cooking School” on her native island, Ikaria, part of the Blue Zone and renowned for the longevity of its inhabitants.

In thirteen new episodes, Diane will focus on the culture and cuisine of Greece’s coastal areas and islands. She will take viewers to cosmopolitan Mykonos for a look at its agrarian secrets, to Tinos, an architectural gem with amazing local cuisine, and a visit to one of the country’s most renowned marble sculptors. On Paros, she visits with a young farmer who left the “rat race” to focus on sustainable agriculture. In Naxos, famed for its meat and potatoes, she cooks up an outdoor feast with a few local women and learns the secret to stuffing a whole lamb. In a survey of the Dodecanese she cooks up a storm inspired by some of Greece’s most storied Aegean islands.

Along the Athenian Riviera, just a half hour from Athens, she explores the wonders of a whole other city, renowned denizens and life along the coast, just a few miles from the Greek capital. In the south, near the tip of the Peloponnese, Diane delves into the delicacies of Messinian cooking, where olive trees are literally everywhere, and also runs (and eats) for health and wellness with a world-famous ultra marathoner.

My Greek Tablewill also take viewers to the Ionian, for an exploration of the Venetian influences on Greek cuisine, and to the island of Evia, for a mushrooming expedition and discovery of one of the wonders of the Mediterranean, the second largest island in the Aegean, after Crete, yet hiding in plain sight.

“During these most challenging times when so many people remain at home and are unable to travel to Greece, I hope that My Greek Table can bring a bit of the rich flavors, warm Greek hospitality and spectacular natural beauty to Americans, allow a bit of escapism and give viewers the opportunity to dream of future vacations in Greece,” said Kochilas, a New York native who divides her time between Athens, Ikaria, and New York. “With My Greek Table, Iwant to share my passion for a culture and cuisine that continues to inspire me every day.”

“We’re excited to bring a new season of My Greek Table to public television,” said Hilary Finkel Buxton, director, content development and production executive for American Public Television. “Not only does this content meet our audience’s interest in Mediterranean food and recipes, but host Diane Kochilas also helps viewers become more familiar with Greece, its people, and its incredibly rich culture and history.”

Viewers interested in seeing the new season in your area, can check local public television listings or find your local station here: https://aptonline.org/pages/viewers/Index-Stations+Near+You.

My Greek Table With Diane Kochilasis a Resolution Pictures Production, in association with Maryland Public Television and distributed by American Public Television.

Season Three Sponsors include: Grecian Delights, PDO Feta, Celestyal Cruises, Fillo Factory, Flying Olive Farms, National Hellenic Society, Avantis Estate Wine, Gerovasiliou Estate Wine, Alpha Estate Wines, Athens International Airport, National Hellenci Museum, Tuvunu, Molyvos Restaurant, Ousia Restaurant, Piraeus Bank, The Captain Vassilis and Carmen Constantakopoulos Foundation, The Nick & Eleanor Chabraja Foundation, The George & Judy Marcus Family Foundation, Federation of Chians Cultural Educational Fund, Inc.,The Behrakis Foundation, The Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Stelios Vassilakis, Indiegogo CrowdSourcing campaign.

DIANE KOCHILAS

Diane Kochilas, award-winning TV cooking show host, consulting chef, cookbook author, and cooking school owner, has been at the forefront of bringing healthy, delicious Greek cuisine to a wide international audience for many years. A born teacher, every summer since 2003 Diane has run the Glorious Greek Cooking School on her native island, Ikaria, a Blue Zone, renowned for the longevity of its inhabitants. Kochilas is an award-winning author of over 10 books on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, including: My Greek Table – Authentic Flavors and Modern Home Cooking from My Kitchen to Yours (St. Martin’s Press, January 2019); Ikaria: Food, Life and Longevity from the Island where People Forget to Die (Rodale, Fall 2014), which recently won the 2015 Books for a Better Life award by the MS Society and the prestigious IACP Best Cookbook award. The book was also long-listed for an Art of Eating Award. The book before IKARIA, Country Cooking of Greece (Chronicle, 2012), was hailed by the New York Times as one of the 100 best books of 2012 and by virtual gourmet, John Mariani, as Diane’s “masterpiece.” Another tome, Glorious Foods of Greece (William Morrow), won the prestigious IACP Jane Grigson prize for excellence in research. Her next book, the companion book to My Greek Table, will be published in Fall 2018 by St. Martin’s Press. As consulting chef, Diane has helped open many of the top Greek restaurants in North America, including Committee in Boston. Pylos in New York and Volos in Toronto. She has also worked with Molyvos in NYC. Diane has also consulted for Yale Dining and Harvard University Dining Services, establishing a roster of healthy menu options for student and retail dining. She worked regularly with UMASS, Amherst, too, designing Greek dishes for the campus’ student dining menu. In Greece, she was host of Greece’s most popular TV cooking show, “What Are We Going to Eat Today, Mom?” (in Greek) and was a columnist and restaurant critic for 20 years at the country’s largest circulation daily paper, Ta Nea. Diane has appeared on many major American television shows including “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Throwdown with Bobby Flay,” “The Today Show,” “Martha Stewart,” “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern,” and more. Diane divides her time between New York City, the Greek island of Ikaria, and Athens.

Resolution Pictures is an Emmy Award-winning documentary and lifestyle production company specializing in food television. Its documentary, The Science of Healing, produced for PBS pledge, explores the mind-body connection to healing featuring the impact of the Mediterranean diet and low stress living on health. Many of its programs have won James Beard Awards including “Lidia’s Italy”, “Food Trip with Todd English”, and “My Country My Kitchen”. Resolution had a long relationship with Maryland Public Television producing multiple seasons of “Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen,” “Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke”, “Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire” and season one of “My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas.”

For additional information about “My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas,” and to download hi-resolution photographs from the series, please visit: http://www.DianeKochilas.com/press-kit/