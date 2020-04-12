New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

Andy and Panikos were long time friends, both Islanders, from the two Great Islands (Μεγαλόνησους) of Hellenism; Andreas Koutsoudakis from Crete and Panayiotis (Peter) Panayiotou from Cyprus. They worked hard in the restaurants, they became friends and in 1989 they became partners, opening Tribeca’s Gee Whiz Diner. In 2014 Andy Koutsoudakis opened Tribeca’s Kitchen restaurant on Church Street near Duane Street and a year later he sold the diner to his partner.

But, fate didn’t want to keep them much longer apart. Andreas passed away on March 27, to coronavirus complications and on April 5 his friend and partner Panikos followed. He died at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Astoria.

Panikos Panayiotou was born on May 23, 1954 in the village of Kallepeia, Paphos and he came to the United States for studies. He was a Queens College graduate. He is survived by his wife Bibi Yasin, 5 children, two grandchildren, and a sister and four brothers in Cyprus.

Panikos was the first cousin of Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis’ late wife Popi. Due to the measures the funeral was very private, but Ambassador Mavroyiannis gave us his farewell, sent to the family.

“We will always remember how sweet, how great a man he was, how he epitomizes real kindness and human richness and candid and spontaneous love for the others, human values, respect, open embrace, a sensitive soul, an incredible generosity, an infinite empathy and compassion, a great heart. How lucky and how proud we are to have been surrounded by a person of such quality. He will be from now on closer to Popi who is sad to see him leave from his Maria, Christo, Kelly, Tony and Margarita, his grand children, his mom and the whole family, but her sweet smile will meet his, and she will welcome him with all her love and affection in the neighborhood of the angels.

May he rest in peace with God and soft be the earth that will cover him. May his memory be eternal.”

Ambassador Mavroyiannis continued saying that we will be much poorer without Panicos, but his print will always be part of the sense of our lives.

“He accomplished with perfection what the Greek poet, Nobel Prize laureate Odysseus Elytis was saying “trace yourself somewhere and then afterwards erase yourself with generosity”. He honored human existence and path and will always live in our hearts. Goodbye Panico. I am sure that from where you go you will find the way to continue embellishing the existence of everybody around you, and caring about those who left and those that are still here, always with your legendary calm and quiet determination and your heartfelt kindness. Please rest a bit however. You deserve it. Please excuse us for the tear, for the sadness, for the sigh, for the mourning, the grief, the pain, the dirge. This is all we are left with for a symbolic separation and a farewell. We love you.”

TRIBECA TRIBUNE

In an article to “Tribeca Tribune” (http://www.tribecatrib.com) on April 10, Carl Glassman reports on the sad story.

“Peter Panayiotou, co-founder and owner of the restaurant Gee Whiz, a Tribeca institution, died on April 5. The family gave the cause as complications of severe pneumonia, which led to heart and kidney failure.

Panayiotou’s death, at age 65 in Mt. Sinai Hospital in Queens, came just nine days after his long-time former Gee Whiz partner, Andy Koutsoudakis, succumbed to COVID-19. The two Greek natives opened Gee Whiz in 1989 and remained partners there until Koutsoudakis opened Tribeca’s Kitchen some 25 years later.

“It was shocking to us that both Andy and him passed away,” said John Scott, a longtime Tribeca resident and president of the Independence Plaza Senior Center. “It was unbelievable.”

Panayiotou’s daughter, Margaret Panayiotou, told the Trib that her father entered the hospital’s intensive care unit on March 26.

Panayiotou received a successful double lung transplant seven years ago, after contracting scleroderma, a disease his daughter said was attributed to 9/11 dust. Gee Whiz, at Warren and Greenwich Streets, is four blocks north of the World Trade Center.

“Gee Whiz and the Tribeca community was his second home,” Margaret said. “He was there more at Gee Whiz than he was at home, and he always just wanted to keep all the community members happy and to provide for them.”

People in the community remember Panayiotou for his friendliness and generosity. “Peter spent a lot of time taking care of the customers. Greeting them and being a part of their lives,” recalled Elliot Fink, a Gee Whiz regular who had known Panayiotou and Koutsoudakis since their days as restaurant managers in Chelsea.

“Everybody was welcome,” he added. “Even if they didn’t buy anything.”

“Peter was special to the seniors. We would cater all our functions with Peter and he always gave us a discount,” said John Scott, who noted that Panayioutou also gave donations to the center. “He was a friendly person who greeted everybody. We’ve known him for 30 years. He was family to us.”

After the death of Koutsoudakis, Anna Switzer, former principal of P.S. 234, across the street from Gee Whiz, sent the Trib a remembrance that applies to Panayiotou as well. “In 1987 the brand new PS 234 school building opened, flooded with kids. The new staff had one universal complaint. There was no place to grab a lunch. No place to take a coffee break. Tribeca at that time was a place where you could park your car anywhere, but forget getting a simple meal. I don’t remember when it was, but suddenly, shortly, there it was—Gee Whiz, the answer to our prayers. A wonderful Greek diner.”

“Over the years,” she added, noting that Gee Whiz helped the school in numerous ways, “Andy and Pete were the best neighbors anyone could ask for.”

“If there’s one thing I would like everyone to know about my dad,” Margaret said, “is that he would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need without caring about himself.”

Panayiotou came to the U.S. from Cyprus at 18 “with nothing,” he daughter said, and graduated from Queens College. He met his future wife, Bibi Yasin, while working as a counterman at an Astoria eatery, and got acquainted with Koutsoudakis in the 1980s while the two worked at a now defunct restaurant called Chelsea Gallery.

Margaret said that after her father entered the hospital “he was aware and worried about Andy, as he knew Andy was in the ER,” He was in intensive care when his former partner died on March 27, and was not given the news.

Two of Panayiotou’s five children, Chris and Anthony, have been working at Gee Whiz and now all five, which also includes Christine Panayiotou and Kelly Panayiotou, will be involved, Margaret said. “Gee Whiz will be a family affair, and we’re going to make sure that my dad’s legacy, and what he worked so hard for, stays there.“

Along with his children and wife Bibi Yasin, Panayiotou is survived by two grandchildren, and a sister and four brothers in Cyprus.

The family asks that donations in his name be made to the fundraising campaign for hospital workers established by the family of Andy Koutsoudakis, or to any other charity that supplies personal protective equipment to nurses and doctors.