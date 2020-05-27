Queens College Hellenic American Project Presents the Virtual Exhibition Life Giving Art: 9 Women Artists of The Diaspora – Online Now

https://hapsoc.org/life-giving-art-exhibition/

Life-Giving Art: 9 Women Artists of the Diaspora is an exhibition organized on the occasion of the month of May and the celebration of motherhood in all its forms. The exhibition also comes as a response to the special circumstances imposed by this year’s unique global health challenge.

This exhibition brings together nine women artists of the Hellenic diaspora, from all walks of life. The works exhibited reflect qualities and experiences from life as part of the diaspora as well as the experience of motherhood as a broader concept that includes all those women who supported dreams, visions, and goals, who encouraged reaching higher, who shaped connections with our roots, and who embodied the true meaning of “love” and “family.”

Each work comes in dialogue with the other and all collectively aim to elicit a sense of connectedness within the viewers. References to the past mingle with the present in playful yet evocative ways in the paintings of Nicole Economides and the sculptures of Morfy Gikas. Despo Magoni and Sophia Vari urge the viewers to reconnect with their creativity and reach for their dreams as their works intertwine vivid imagination with the scientific reality of daily life. The paintings of Despina Konstantinides and the multi-media textile works by Eozen Agopian challenge the traditional notions of landscape and time as different perspectives, colors, and materials are layered on a single surface serving, perhaps, as another metaphor for the layering in one’s personality that occurs with the passing of time and with experience. Aphrodite Navab calls the viewer to consider the notions of love and family as they transcend cultural boundaries and unite the world, while the works of Eleni Giannopoulou and Helen Daferera serve as connectors to memory be it as broad as one’s homeland, as small as one’s home, and as intimate as the confines of one’s family.

We hope this exhibition imbues you all with hope, and the nostalgic feeling of reminiscing those deep, honest and soulful connections that make life meaningful, especially during times like these.

The Hellenic American Project (HAP), Department of Sociology, Queens College, CUNY, is a nonprofit program that documents the Hellenic American presence in the United States from the first wave of mass immigration in 1900 to the present. HAP operates as a research facility, archive, Greek American Library, museum, and event space.

The purpose of HAP is to cultivate a seamless narrative that encompasses the Hellenic American experience through an innovative multifaceted approach combining primary and secondary sources while making them available to the public. HAP initiatives include: conducting interviews that are organized into generational oral histories, analyzing population data, curating and digitizing cultural artifacts and books, and organizing academic symposia and cultural events.

