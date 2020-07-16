PSEKA Commemorating event for the 46th anniversary of Turkish Invasion

New York.- By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

The International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” (PSEKA) will commemorate the 46th anniversary of the Turkish Invasion with a special event via ZOOM, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1 PM EDT (8 PM Cyprus time).

Featured speakers: Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives,

Elliot Engel, Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Menendez, Ranking Democrat at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ted Deutch, chairman, House Middle East Subcommittee, David Harris CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and other top US policymakers.

The discussion will be moderated by Philip Christopher, President of PSEKA an Andy Manatos, CEO of Manatos & Manatos. Special remarks by leadership of:

AHEPA, American Hellenic Institute (AHI) Federation of Cypriot American Organizations and Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC).

Connect via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87492486594

Zoom ID: 874 9248 6594