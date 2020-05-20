PSEKA and Cyprus Federation mourn for Gene Rossides

New York.- The President of the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) Philip Christopher and the Board of Directors of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO), issued statements of condolences for the passing of AHI’s founder Eugene Telemachus Rossides

PSEKA

The International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) joins the global Hellenic community in mourning the loss of Eugene T. Rossides who died May 16, 2020 at the age of 92.

On behalf of the Greek Cypriot community, all our organizations, friends and supporters, we convey our deepest sympathies to his family. In particular, we express our gratitude and appreciation to the architect of the “Rule of Law,” for bringing Greek Americans to collective political action that enabled us to establish the embargo on Turkey in 1975.

We salute and pay tribute to a man of integrity who exemplified the Hellenic values and exhibited single mindness of purpose in pursuing the just cause of Cyprus on the principle of the Rule of Law.

Eugene joins the ranks of our champions in Heaven, Andrew A. Athens, George Livanos and Nikos Mouyiaris who are still fighting for the struggle of the Cypriot people for Freedom and Justice.

May his memory be eternal.

Philip Christopher

President

FCAO

The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a great American and Greek patriot, Eugene Telemachus Rossides, Founder and former President of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI).

The Cypriot American community has lost one of its most prominent members who has dedicated a lifetime of service to Cyprus, Greece, and Hellenism. Eugene was a true Philhellene and a staunch fighter for the rights of Cyprus and the Hellenic ideals. His love and devotion for his beloved Cyprus had led him to the founding of the AHI soon after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974.

Eugene led by example and inspired a generation to advocate for the rule of law, Hellenism, and justice for Cyprus. In recognition of his significant contributions to Cyprus and Hellenism, he deservedly received numerous awards, honors, and accolades from governments, the Orthodox Church, and Hellenic heritage and diaspora organizations. Amongst them were, Commander of Order of the Phoenix by Greek President Kostis Stephanopoulos, the Republic of Cyprus’ Presidential Exceptional Service Medal, the House of Representatives of Cyprus Medal, and investiture in The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle – Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America.

The Board of Directors of the FCAO would like to express their most sincere and deepest condolences to the family of Eugene Telemachus Rossides, as well as to the American Hellenic Institute.

May his memory be eternal!

Board of Directors

Federation of Cypriot American Organizations