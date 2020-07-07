Philip Christopher calls on Greek Americans to support Chris Zannettos’ bid for U.S. Congress

New York.- In a message to community leaders, PSEKA president Philip Christopher says that we have a strong opportunity to elect another Greek American to Congress.

“Please join me in helping Chris Zannetos to win the primary. Please contribute whatever you can”, he says.

To learn more and show your support go to: https://www.chriszforma.com/

Chris Zannetos is a first-generation Greek Cypriot-American. His father, Zenon Zannetos, came to the United States from Cyprus and was able to build a great life for his family. Like so many Greek-American families, Chris’ family has lived the American Dream, yet over 40% of Americans today believe that this is not available to them, or to their children. Chris has tried to honor his parent’s commitment to our community and country by bringing the spirit of Hellenic citizenship and entrepreneurship to his life as well. Making the American Dream a reality for everyone – not just a few – is a central reason why Chris is running for Congress.

Bringing our community’s values and engaged citizenship to Congress

• There are currently only five members of Congress of Hellenic descent. Chris would be just the second of Greek Cypriot descent serving in Congress.

• Chris has served our community on the parish council of St. Demetrios (Weston, MA) Church, and as a member or chair of stewardship, ways and means, and other committees.

• Chris is a strong supporter of justice for Cyprus, and of our democratic allies Greece and Cyprus in the face of provocation and threats from Turkey.

Providing urgently needed experience as we recover from this pandemic

• There are also only six current members of Congress who have a professional background in technologies that are changing our world, fewer who know how to create growth economy jobs. Chris is an entrepreneur and has started three tech companies, creating hundreds of jobs.

• He started a non-profit that brings companies and schools together to build new paths to the American

Dream through innovative education.

• Chris knows how to bring people together to solve the tough problems we face, and is willing to work across the aisle to get things done.

In a good position to win this race and drive change in Washington

• He is running for an open seat in a district designed to ensure the election of a Democrat, but with independents – who make up 57% of the electorate – able to vote in the primary.

• Chris is a unique candidate in a crowded field. He is the only candidate who has created 21st century jobs, and has worked with schools to build new pathways to success for those who can’t afford 4-year college education.

• Polling shows that 58% of likely voters want a candidate who is running to invest in education and creating jobs to make economic opportunity available to all.

• Chris is the only candidate talking about going down to Washington to bring people together to build creative solutions to our tough problems, instead of going to fight people who disagree with him.

To learn more and show your support go to: https://www.chriszforma.com/

For questions please contact Victoria Reim at victoria@zannetosforcongress.com