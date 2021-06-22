Panathinaikos’ basketball club’s “Journey to the stars” is showing on June 27, via online streaming.

Athens.- The much anticipated film on Panathinaikos’ basketball club’s “Journey to the stars” will be available to all Greeks worldwide, on June 27, via online streaming at www.viva.gr

After many years in the making and a great effort by all involved,Panathinaikos BC OPAP is proud to announce that an excellent production, sharing the story of the 100 years since the basketball team’s establishment, is now ready to be shown.

“Journey to the Stars” will be playing in Greekmovie theatres from September 2021.

In the meantime, however, and as previously mentioned, it will be available to the public on June 27th through online streaming on viva.gr in order for Greeks, especially those of the Greek Diaspora, to be able to watch it.

More specifically, the movie will be screened in three different time zones, so as all Greeks living in Europe, America and Australia will have access to it.

Journey To The Stars Summary

In 1987, the Giannakopoulos family, a family who adored “Panathinaikos” deeply, decided to take over the reins of the club’s men’s basketball team – a decision that has, without a doubt, led them on a trip to the Stars ever since.

This wonderful journey, filled with so many indescribable moments, ranging from impressive victories to unexpected defeats, and unmeasurable joys to undeniable sorrows, but most importantly, six European championships, is captured throughout this film.

Appropriately, the journey will begin from the founding of the men’s team in 1919, the first presentation of the women’s team in 1937, the stance and actions of resistance of its athletes during the years of Occupation, how the team’s trophies were protected by the conquerors, and the build of the indoor hall under the stands of “Apostolos Nikolaidis” and its naming as “Tomb of the Hindu”. Moreover, including the qualification into the top “4” of UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, the cartoon depiction of the historic van of Greek professional basketball player and coach, Kostas Mourouzis, until the overtaking of the team’s ownership and administration by the Giannakopoulos family – marking the notable turning point in Panathinaikos’ history – and has indisputably established the basketball club as one of the top teams in Europe since then.

Big and small stories of the highly celebrated, but also the “invisible” protagonists from the hundred year journey of the Panathinaikos basketball team have been filmed in independent moments, which will, at times, have the audience laughing, and other times in their emotions… creating an intense and fulfilling experience for all.

Starring: Danis Katranidis, Themis Panou, Argyris Pantazaras, Giorgos Gallos, Vaggelis Mourikis, Anna Maria Papacharalampous, Gilles Touchais, Markos Lezes, Daphne Lamprogianni, Nikos Arvanitis, Tasos Iordanidis, Ioanna Pilichou, Christos Plainis, Vaggelis Alexandris, Giorgos Gerontidakis, and Kostas Apostolakis. Guest Appearance: Zeta Makripoulia.

Screenwriter-Director: Christos Dimas

Executive Producer : Vicky Laskari

Production Execution: Panos Papachatzis

Photography : Kostas Triantafillou

Editing: Stella Filippopoulou

Music: Nikos Kipourgos

Set: Kiki Pitta

Costumes: Katerina Zoura

Sound Recording: Dinos Kittou

Sound Design: Nikos Konstantinou

Sound Mix: Kostas Filaktidis

Production Organization: Dimitris Gkanos

Production Management: Yiannis Karantanis

Make Up: Dimitra Giatrakou