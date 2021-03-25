Panarcadian Federation’s Virtual Celebration of the 200 Anniversary of the Greek War for Independence

Pan Arcadian Federation of America (P.F.A.) will hold a virtual event, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time(1:30 P.M. Central Time,12:30 P.M. MountainTime, 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time, 8:30 P.M. Athens time E.E.S.T.), to commemorate the Hellenic Revolution. The event is entitled “200 Anniversary of the Greek War for Independence of 1821 – A Virtual Celebration” and will be organized in association with the Greek Orthodox Archdioceses of America – Department of Greek Education; E.M.B.C.A.(East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance);The Hellenic Cultural Center of the SW & the World Hellenic Diaspora and the Hellenic Congress of America.



The virtual celebration of March 27, 2021, includes keynote speeches by

Dr. Maria Efthymiou of the University of Athens, who is going to speak in Greek on “ The Peloponnesus as the Anchor of the 1821 Revolution”

and Dr. Alexander Kitroeff, of the University of Haverford in Pennsylvania, who will speak on “ The Role of the American Philhellenes in the Greek War for Independence “.

Panelists presenting will include:

Lou Katsos, President of the E.M.B.C.A., is going to discuss: “The Beginning of the Reality that Greece might still be free” It relates to Lord Byron’s famous line In the third canto of his masterpiece Don Juan, written in 1820 on the eve of the Greek revolution, when he conveyed his most famous philhellenic vision of a free Hellas :



“The mountains look on Marathon –

And Marathon looks on the sea;

And musing there an hour alone,

I dreamed that Greece might still be free …”

Dr. Manos Papadakis of the University of Houston, Vice President of HCC-SW, and chairman of the Bicentennial Committee is discussing: “FilikiEtaireia – The Secret Society“.

Dr. Anastasios Koularmanis, Director of the Office of Hellenic Education, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, will analyze how the Greek-American schools teach the history of the Greek War for Independence.

Evangelia Sourounis, PharmD, 3rd Vice President Pan Arcadian Federation of America will present: “Honoring the Spirit of Greek Freedom through Generations”.

Dr. Anastasia Giannakidou, Chancellor of the University of Chicago.

Athena Kromida chairman of the Archdiocesan Higher Council of Hellenic Education will recite a collage of texts: “Theodoros Kolokotronis the Emblematic Leader, the Passionate Patriot”.

Demetris Filios, journalist and Past President of the Pan Arcadian Federation of America will act as Master of Ceremony.



Welcoming remarks by Andreas P. Papantoniou, President of the Pan Arcadian Federation of America.

Greetings are expected to be presented by:

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidoforos of America

Dr. Kostas Vlasis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic

Jim Logothetis Chairman of the Bicentennial Committee of the Greek Orthodox Archdioceses

and the Presidents of the co-hosting Organizations.

Communications Sponsors: Hellenic Public Radio, Cosmos FM of New York, Greek News, Anamniseis



Online Event Link – http://bit.ly/200yearsArcWhd