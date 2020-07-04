Overseas Cypriots to hold World Conference via videoconference on July 28, Presidential Commissioner tells CNA

Nicosia.- By Antonios Gkildakis/CNA

The World Conference of Overseas Cypriots will be held on July 28 via videoconference, with the participation of the Central Council of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK) – International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” (PSEKA) and the leadership of the World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK), Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou told CNA. This is the first World Conference of Overseas Cypriots to be held without physical presence due to the coronavirus pandemic. In July 29, NEPOMAK will hold its own conference, elections of its Executive Committee will be postponed, however, and current members will renew their term for two years.

The July 28 videoconference will be attended by around 60 people, but as Photiou said, more people will be able to follow deliberations online. The President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades will address participants about Cyprus’ efforts to fight the pandemic, the state of the Cypriot economy, Cyprus issue developments, Turkey’s provocations off Cyprus’ coast and regional developments.

In his intervention, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will also focus on regional developments and Ankara’s provocations, while a separate session will address the humanitarian issue of missing persons, Photiou added.

According to the Presidential Commissioner, organizers aim to include as their guest the new Energy Minister, Natasa Pilides, or a Ministry representative, to speak about energy-related developments, while Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides may also address the videoconference. The President of POMAK, Andreas Papaevripides, the President of PSEKA, Philip Christopher and the President of NEPOMAK, Christos Tuton will also speak to participants.

After deliberations with the leaders of various organizations, Photiou said that they decided to organize a visit to Cyprus for a large delegation of the POMAK-PSEKA Central Council, in October, if conditions allow. The visit will take place on the occasion of festivities for the 60th anniversary since the Independence of the Republic of Cyprus.

Photiou said moreover that on July 29 the NEPOMAK conference follows suit, with up to 100 online participants. The Presidential Commissioner said that it seems that the Executive Committee agreed to postpone elections and renew the term of current members for two years, due to the pandemic.

Young Overseas Cypriots will be briefed about the climate change initiative of the President of Cyprus, among others. They will also discuss an online project for Greek language and history lessons, targeting various age groups. “We are in touch with the University of Cyprus, this will be a huge project” according to Photiou, who also said that there is great interest about it.