No blackmails on the Cyprus issue can be accepted, President told Cypriot Americans

Nicosia.- CNA

No blackmails, threats or pressure can be accepted on the Cyprus issue, President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday, speaking during a dinner hosted by the diaspora in New York city.

He reassured the diaspora federations on his will and determination to solve the Cyprus problem based on principles that will lead to a functional and viable solution that will safeguard the independence of the island.

The President praised the role of the diaspora in the US, saying that most Cypriots are there as a result of the 1974 Turkish invasion and made the US their second homeland.

In his speech the President spoke of the negative developments in the Cyprus issue as a result of the Turkish stance and expansionist behavior that is not limited to Cyprus. He said that Turkey’s stance is far from the agreed solution framework as set out by the UN.

President Anastasiades said that in his speech at the UN General Assembly he tried to brief the international community about the Cyprus problem and the crimes committed by Turkey. The President reassured the diaspora that he will protect our country in every way, not ignoring the rights and concerns of the Turkish Cypriots.

Referring to the issue with Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidoforos of America, who attended an event at the inauguration of the “House of Turkey” in New York, in the presence of the Turkish Cypriot leader, President Anastasiades said that although we experienced moments of bitterness we decided that unity must prevail and therefore following the acknowledgement by Elpidoforos of the mistake, they will meet on Saturday.

The President of the Republic also praised the role of Dr. Stelios Papadopoulos, a distinguished scientist in the USA, originally from Thessaloniki, who was honored by the diaspora for his achievements in the field of science.

President of the Cyprus Federation in the US Kyriakos Papastylianou and Head of PSEKA Phillip Christopher also made remarks on the Cyprus issue and the struggle for reunification.