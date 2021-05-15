Nicole Malliotakis introduces House resolution that calls on US President to make Cyprus a top foreign policy priority

New York. By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) leads a bipartisan resolution calling on the Biden Administration to condemn Turkey for its illegal occupation of Cyprus and encourage the administration to make the resolution of this problem a top foreign policy priority.

“Turkey has been illegally occupying Cyprus for nearly 50 years, violating several international treaties, including the North Atlantic Treaty and the Treaty of Guarantee, which established and guaranteed Cyprus` independence,” said Congresswoman Malliotakis in a written statement.

She adds that “as a Senator, President Biden strongly supported solving the Cyprus problem. We now urge his Administration to make this a top foreign policy priority by condemning Turkey`s illegal occupation of Cyprus and demand its cooperation in recovering the four American citizens who are missing as a result of its 1974 invasion.”

The bill is also signed by Congressmen Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Chis Pappas (D-NH) and Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV). Although bipartisan, the resolution faces serious difficulty in securing the support of leading Democrat members of the House known for their strong support in the Cyprus issue, as Nicole Malliotakis is among the 140 who voted against the ratification of the US election result, on January 6, and Democrats avoid taking joint initiatives with these members.

Although the resolution makes reference to the two-state solution promoted for Cyprus by Turkish President Erdogan, which is contrary to the solution of a bizonal bicommunal federation, which is supported by the United States, there is no reference in the informal meeting 5+ 1 that took place in Geneva end of April.

Philip Christopher, President of the International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” criticized indirectly the participation of our side in the 5+1 Geneva conference.

“The UN-sponsored informal meeting on the Cyprus issue came to an inconclusive end in Geneva on April 29, 2021,” adding that the meeting ended up “giving Turkey a platform to make aggressive demands for a two-state solution. The Republic of Cyprus is a full member of the United Nations, Council of Europe, European Union and a close reliable strategic partner of the United States. We call on the Biden Administration to condemn Turkey and exert all efforts to end the illegal occupation of Northern Cyprus.”

American Hellenic Institute President Nick Larigakis said that since 1974, the American Hellenic Institute has been fighting for Cyprus to be whole, free, and at peace.

“As such, we commend Rep. Nicole Malliotakis for introducing a resolution that clearly articulates Turkey’s violations of the rule of law regarding Cyprus and advocates for the correct legal solutions needed to put an end to Turkey’s violations. Critically, the resolution also highlights President Biden’s decades-long engagement with the Cyprus issue and calls upon the Administration to make Cyprus a top foreign policy priority. In the wake of President Erdogan’s push for an unacceptable `two-state` solution for Cyprus, it is essential at this moment to have a strong and bipartisan response from Congress. This legislation meets this need.”

AHEPA Supreme President George G. Horiates said that “the near 47-year illegal invasion and subsequent occupation of the Republic of Cyprus, a U.S. strategic partner and EU-member nation, by Turkey, a failed NATO-member country under the Erdogan regime, remains to this day an unacceptable act; one that is a gross violation of the rule of law, human rights, and democratic ideals”

“We commend Congresswoman Malliotakis for her leadership as the sponsor of this important and timely bipartisan-backed resolution that calls for the Administration to prioritize ending Turkey’s illegal occupation of Cyprus. We also thank the legislation’s original co-sponsors, and we call for its swift passage. It is time for the Turkish government’s intransigence, and its antiquated and objectionable positions on the Cyprus issue, to come to an end.” he said.

H. RES. 376

Condemning Turkey for its illegal occupation of Cyprus and encouraging President Biden to make the resolution of the Cyprus problem a top foreign policy priority.

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

May 7, 2021

Ms. Malliotakis (for herself, Mr. Bilirakis, Mr. Smith of New Jersey, Ms. Titus, Mr. Fitzpatrick, and Mr. Pappas) submitted the following resolution; which was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs

RESOLUTION

Condemning Turkey for its illegal occupation of Cyprus and encouraging President Biden to make the resolution of the Cyprus problem a top foreign policy priority.

Whereas Turkey has been a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member since 1952 and is thus a treaty ally of the United States;

Whereas modern Turkey was founded upon the principles of republicanism and laïcité;

Whereas Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the authoritarian leader of Turkey since 2003, has grounded his decision making in an extremist form of religio-nationalism;

Whereas under President Erdogan, Turkey seeks to establish itself as the hegemon of the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Caucuses, and as a result has taken provocative actions toward NATO allies, the European Union, and the broader region;

Whereas President Erdogan’s expansionist political ideology necessitates aggression toward Cyprus;

Whereas the Government of Turkey ordered its military to invade the Republic of Cyprus in 1974 in violation of the Treaty of Establishment, the Treaty of Alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty, and the Treaty of Guarantee, which established the Republic of Cyprus and guaranteed the independence of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as the United Nations Charter and customary international law;

Whereas the Government of Turkey has tolerated or abetted the desecration of more than 500 Orthodox Christian churches and religious sites in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus that the Turkish military occupies;

Whereas the Government of Turkey has brought in over 200,000 illegal settlers into the occupied area of Cyprus to change the sociopolitical and demographic fabric of the area, in violation of the Geneva Conventions;

Whereas Turkey is a member state of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR);

Whereas the ECHR has issued decisions and judgments in which the Court confirms that persons, including United States citizens, who hold title to real property located in the area of the Republic of Cyprus occupied by the Turkish military are the only rightful owners of that real property, but Turkey has refused to comply with the ECHR judgment;

Whereas despite having agreed to do so, the Government of Turkey has failed to support international efforts to find and identify the remains of persons, including four United States citizens who remain missing since the Turkish invasion of the Republic of Cyprus in 1974;

Whereas Turkey illegally violates Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zones;

Whereas President Erdogan has illegally reopened the beach in Varosha, a once-thriving tourist town which the Turkish military ethnically cleansed of its Greek Cypriot population in 1974;

Whereas President Erdogan has openly called for a “two-state” solution regarding Cyprus, in violation of United Nations resolutions, international law, and the position of the United States Government, which is that a Cyprus solution should be within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation; and

Whereas in a January 27, 1989, letter to a prominent Greek-American leader from Delaware, Dr. Dean Lomis, then-Senator Biden stated: “… we must urge the new Administration [President George H.W. Bush] to make Cyprus a higher policy priority in American foreign policy … we cannot lose sight of the fact that the rights of Greek Cypriots have been trampled upon, and we must ensure that their claims to ancestral land and property seized during the 1974 invasion are not compromised. Finally, we must send a signal to Turkey that until it has removed every last soldier from Cyprus, it will never be recognized as a full member of the international community.”: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) strongly condemns Turkey’s continued occupation of Cyprus, and calls upon Turkey to immediately withdraw all of its estimated 35,000 occupying troops from the island;

(2) calls upon Turkey to adhere to the democratic principles and mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization;

(3) reiterates that the settlement of the Cyprus problem needs to be based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation in a state with single sovereignty and international personality, and that this entity should embrace constitutional democratic norms and American principles, the European Union (EU) acquis Communautaire and EU Founding Treaty, United Nations resolutions on Cyprus, and pertinent decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and other European courts;

(4) calls on Turkey to cease and desist from its illegal interference in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone;

(5) calls on the Turkish Government to provide avenues for American citizens to seek financial remedies or restitution for their property losses in the Turkish-occupied territory of Cyprus;

(6) demands Turkey’s cooperation in helping recover the four American citizens who are still missing as a result of the 1974 invasion of Cyprus;

(7) calls on Turkey to remove its over 200,000 illegal settlers from Turkish-occupied Cyprus and assist in repatriating Greek-Cypriot refugees to their ancestral homes; and

(8) encourages President Biden to make the resolution of the Cyprus problem a top foreign policy priority for his Administration, a position that President Biden has held for decades.