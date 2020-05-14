New guidelines for visiting the Consulate General of Greece in New York

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping both, you and our consular officers safe and healthy, has been our top priority.

As of Monday May 18, 2020, ALL our services will be conducted by appointment ONLY. To schedule an appointment please click

https://www.mfa.gr/usa/geniko-proxeneio-neas-yorkis/kleisimo-rantebou

For your prompt and efficient service and in order to promote a safe environment:

*Only one visitor per appointment will be allowed.

*Please, wear a mask and use a hand sanitizer upon your arrival at the Consulate General.

*Please, arrive on time and maintain 6-feet social distancing.

*Please, reschedule your appointment if you or a family member is showing any signs of COVID-19 symptoms.