Minister of Tourism Theocharis’ and GNTO President Angela Gerekou’s messages to the 11th Annual “Go to Greece” Campaign of the Greek News

New York. By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

After setting an example to the whole world in terms of managing the pandemic, Greece is currently pleased to reopen the gates of hospitality, says Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis, to his message for the 11th Go to Greece Campaign of the Greek News.

Although, he points out, there are still travel restrictions that are still keeping the Greek Americans away from home “life returns to its normal rhythm and the moment we will welcome you to Greece, the moment you will see your loved ones up close again, is coming shortly”.

The message is as follows:

Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek Government, I convey to you our sincere and heartfelt greetings. The Greek community of the Diaspora is our homeland away from home. In these difficult times that America is going through, my thoughts – and I believe the thoughts of all of us – is with you. An additional proof of this is our provision for the travels of the Greek community to Greece, as they have been included in the package of measures for the resumption of Greek tourism. The repatriation of our brothers from the Greek communities abroad is a criterion, already from the first phase of the Restart Greece plan. Of course, everything depends on the evolution of the pandemic, but let’s stay optimistic.

No one forgets your initiative, which, after 11 years, has now evolved into an institution that inspires and excites. We do not forget how the Greek American Community has supported the homeland in difficult times and continues to do so.

Greece, after setting an example to the whole world in terms of managing the pandemic crisis, is currently pleased to reopen the gates of hospitality. This should make you proud too, even if for the time being and perhaps only for a short period of time, travel restrictions are still keeping you away from home. Don’t lose your courage and patience. Gradually, life returns to its normal rhythm and the moment we will welcome you to Greece, the moment you will see your loved ones up close again, is coming shortly. We are very close. Stay healthy and optimistic. We will make it.

GNTO President Angela Gerekou: We will

succeed in keeping Greek Tourism alive

Greece remains in constant communication with the United States and Canada so so that as soon as it is possible, to welcome travelers from these countries, where the majority of Greek expatriates live, said the President of Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) Angelaa Gerekou, in her message to the 11th “Go to Greece” Campaign of the Greek News. As she noted, the issue of the visitors from U.S. and Canada depends on the measures that will apply for travel to and from Europe as well as the evolution of health measures in the US;

The text of the message of the President of GNTO is as follows:

“Greece, a country among the very top choices for the Europeans in recent years, it currently has the opportunity to secure a new, more important position in restarting the tourism process.

Now the safe image we have created, combined with a variety of domestic destinations and services provided, form an extremely competitive package while promoting the message of safety and holiday quality in our country; creating a comprehensive framework of incentives for the international visitor.

The international tourism market is now starting from the beginning and at this stage Greece is immediately entering the process by admitting tourists; being an international point of reference, that allows us to be optimistic.

The Greek summer is a pattern that in itself provides a perspective and a smile that travelers need now; and at this time it is a breath of hope and optimism for our visitors.

The implementation of health measures in the complete range of the tourist industry, will allow us – and we will succeed – to keep Greek tourism alive. That’s why we rely on our success in dealing with Covid-19 and the quality of the options that Greece offers.

As for our visitors from the US and Canada, it depends on the measures that will apply for travel to and from Europe as well as the evolution of health measures in the US; but we remain in constant communication so that as soon as it is possible, to welcome travelers from these countries, where the majority of Greek expatriates live.

Finally, I want to tell you that restarting is our priority and we have the plan to achieve it. – Restart Greek Tourism – Visit Greece