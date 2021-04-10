Minister Haris Theoharis presents plan for resumption of tourism

Athens.- (GreekNewsOnline, ANA-MPA)

A comprehensive plan to restart tourism was presented by Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis, in his capacity as chairman of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Global Crisis Management Committee, at a hybrid meeting under the auspices of Saudi Arabia. The subject of the meeting was the resumption of global tourism in 2021.

Theoharis proposed an action plan which includes four axes: 1) The resumption of safe cross-border travel, 2) the safe movement of tourists, 3) the provision of liquidity to businesses in the tourism sector, 4) the support of work and restoration of traveler confidence.

The proposals of the Greek Tourism Minister were approved unanimously by the plenary of the World Crisis Management Committee of the WTO and constitute his recommendations to its members.

Theoharis pointed out, “the adoption of digital health solutions or digital vaccination certificates against COVID-19 will ensure the fastest possible restoration of free movement between states. Europe has adopted the proposal of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and is proceeding with the introduction of a Digital Green Certificate, which will contribute to the facilitation of travel and the consequent strengthening of tourism.”

BRIEFING UK

Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis on Tuesday discussed the reopening of Greek tourism with the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for European Neighbourhood & the Americas Wendy Morton.

In the presence of British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith, Theoharis briefed Morton on Greece’s roadmap to rebooting tourism on May 14, which involves 5 levels of health safety protocols for visitors, workers and local residents in tourist regions.

The Greek minister also reportedly mentioned the issue of a post-Brexit tourism agreement between the two countries; he also highlighted the significance of Great Britain’s tourism traffic to Greece, as some 3.5 million Britons visited the country in 2019.

Morton referred to the ‘green’ certificate as key to the reopening of tourism on account of talks between Greece and the UK having progressed considerably on the matter; she also outlined her government’s next steps after the lifting of the national lockdown there.

GNTO head Gerekou:

Greece an ideal

destination for

investments in tourism

Τhe need for safety, contact with nature and authentic experiences, as well as the seeking of new, alternative and quality destinations that follow the principles of sustainable tourism growth that respects the environment, are the most basic reasons to invest in the tourist brand of Greece, underlined the president of Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO) Angela Gerekou, addressing the digital event ” Greece – N. Africa e-Business Gathering: Friendship & Cooperation in the Mediterranean», organised by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber on Wednesday.

Referrering to the promotion of the tourist sector and the investment opportunities that Greece offers, Gerekou underlined that Greece, in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, managed to gain the recognition of the international community as a very safe destination and maintained its position as ‘top of mind’ attractive destination.

Particulary for tourism, Gerekou said that mega projects with complex tourist lodges are currently underway in Greece, which strictly follow the requirements of sustainable growth and promote Greece as high-end destination, ideal for investments in tourist fractionals and residential hotels.

Gerekou, urged the investors to turn their interest to the unique opportunities presented in every part of Greece with the unexplored and verdant mainland, the traditional settlements and the famous local cuisines based on the ancient Greek diet.

Finally, she said that the motto of this year’s campaign is “All you want is Greece” because you can find anything in Greece: “It is the country of well-being, a magical caleidoscope of experiences that holistically embrace and invigorate the body, the soul and the spirit,” she said.

The opening of tourism

is vital for economic

growth, Georgiadis says

The recommendations of the experts determine the government’s next steps in terms of opening up society and the economy, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday, in an interview with public broadcaster ERT1.

“For this reason,” the minister said, “financial tools were decided on to support companies that will remain closed in April.”

Georgiadis said that the government wants to open all stores in the “red zone” areas from Monday, but this will depend on the epidemiological picture and the relevant suggestions of the experts.

“We will comply with the suggestions of the experts,” he said and estimated that the situation at the end of April will be much better. He declined to give a date for the opening of restaurants, bars and cafes, saying that the priority is to fully open the retail sector.

The opening of tourism is vital for economic growth, Georgiadis said, in reply to a relevant question.