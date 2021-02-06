Menendez, Barrasso Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Honoring 200th Anniversary of Greek Revolution

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) in introducing a bipartisan Senate resolution commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, March 25, 2021. The bipartisan resolution celebrates the commitment to democracy that Greece and the United States share as well as the two nations’ lasting partnership and rich history of friendship.

“It is with great pride that I stand with Greek Americans in New Jersey and across the country in celebrating a momentous anniversary: Greece’s 200th Independence Day,” Senator Menendez said. “As I walk the halls of the Capitol, I am reminded of Greece’s lasting imprint on American society, and that the United States and Greece are forever linked by their shared admiration for and devotion to democratic governance. The relationship between Thomas Jefferson and Adamantios Korais set a foundation for a dialogue on democracy and freedom that continues to this day. I am proud of the roles played by individual American philhellenes who provided support to the Greek revolution – people like Dr. Samuel Gridley Howe, Jonathan Peckham Miller, and George Jarvis. I extend my warmest wishes to the members of the Hellenic community during this bicentennial year and join in honoring their rich cultural heritage and immense contributions around the world.”

“The United States extends a heartfelt congratulations to the people of Greece as they celebrate 200 years of independence. This year’s bicentennial marks a significant milestone for Greece, our strong partner and important ally,” said Senator Barrasso. “From the very beginning of Greece’s struggle for independence, Americans supported and fought alongside the Greek people. Together, our two nations continue to strive to advance the principles of liberty, freedom, and democracy. The United States looks forward to celebrating another 200 years of close cooperation and friendship.”

The resolution:

Recognizes the 200th anniversary of Greek Independence Day

Celebrates Ancient Greece as the birthplace of democracy and the enduring commitment of the Greek people to democratic principles

Acknowledges the important role that Greece has played on the global stage in addition to the country’s strong relationship with the United States