Lifting of the temporary suspension of passenger flights from 29 countries to and from Greece.

Athens.- (GreekNewsOnline)

From 15 June 2020 the temporary suspension of flights for the carriage of passengers to Athens and Thessaloniki from 29 countries imposed as a precautionary protection of public health due to the COVID 19 pandemic has been lifted.

The list of the countries concerned was drawn up, after a study of their epidemiological profile and taking into account the communications of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as well as the relevant recommendation of the Hellenic Committee of Infectious Diseases.

The list of countries is as follows:

Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Finland.

Visitors from the above countries will be subjected to random checking for Covid-19ση.

Existing rules remain in place for all other countries.

The list will be expanded on July 1. In any case, epidemiological monitoring and evaluation will be continuous.