Leaders in Greece and Cyprus congratulate Biden

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, who had the chance meet numerous times with Joe Biden and to welcome him as Vice President of the United States in his historic visit to Cyprus, on May 2014, in a message posted on his twitter account congratulated the President – elect.

Congratulations to my good friend and friend οf #Cyprus #US President-Elect @JoeBiden . My best wishes for a most successful and productive term in office. I look forward to work closely with you in order to enhance the relations between our two countries.

Prime Minister of Greece @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his message has sent Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden

Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.

Former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras posted:

“Congratulations to Joe Biden for becoming the 46th President of the United States. An unprecedented voter turnout proved once again that democracy is and will be thriving when people are committed to participate and vote for their future.

The experience and support of President-elect in promoting Greek American relations, will be crucial in strengthening these relations further and dealing with increasing challenges in the Region.”

Former Prime Minister and President of the Socialist International George A. Papandreou posted on his Twitter account:

@GPapandreou With @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris in the US democratic and progressive values prevailed! Congratulations! #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #USAelection2020

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America commented on Twitter after Joe Biden was confirmed as the next US President:

The People of America have spoken. It is time to come together for the sake of the Nation. Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden VP-elect @KamalaHarris. We pray for them and President Trump to work together for the peaceful transfer of power. One Nation under God!

Supreme President George G. Horiates issued the following statement on the outcome of the 2020 election:

“We congratulate President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election. We look forward to working with the Biden administration on the public policy priorities that are critical to the American Hellenic community and AHEPA’s mission.

“Furthermore, we congratulate the champions of the American Hellenic community who won re-election to Congress, including Hellenic Caucus Co-Chairs U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Carolyn Maloney; U.S. Representatives John Sarbanes, Dina Titus, Charlie Crist, and Chris Pappas, and the members of the Hellenic Caucus. We also congratulate Nicole Malliotakis on her election to the U.S. House of Representatives. We look forward to their continued strong support in the 117th Congress and are grateful for it.

“Finally, we commend all Greek Americans, Philhellenes, and Ahepans who sought public office at the federal, state, and local levels—whether they were successful in their bid or not—because we applaud their dedication and commitment to public service.”