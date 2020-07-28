Kalliopi Chaska wrote and plays in “Firsts”

Los Angeles.- (GreekNewsOnline)



Chicago: The Musical

Originally from Rhodes Island, Kalliopi Chaska is a young actress currently based in Los Angeles, CA. Chaska started her acting career in Greece performing in productions such as Romeo and Juliet, Antigone and The Seagull. She portrayed Roxie Hart in a Greek production of Chicago The Musical and appeared on the popular TV show Tamam on Ant1 TV where she played a young nun, Maria. She later moved to Boston where she studied Drama and Voice Performance at Berklee College of Music.



A scene from the movie “Firsts”

After graduating, she took on her first leading role on a film, in the psychological thriller ‘Neurosis’, as Dolores, a young mentalist that temporarily treats mentally ill patients. The success of ‘Neurosis’ brought the sequel ‘Paranoia’, which follows Dolores in new story lines. Both films will be premiering this year on Amazon Prime.

While still in Boston she met with the young filmmaker Derin Kiyak. Kiyak was at the time writing the script to what later became his film ‘Off Beat’ and cast Chaska as the villain of the story, Megan. The film is a drama that explores self-acceptance in the highly competitive world of ballroom dancing. ‘Off Beat” premiered in early 2020 as an official selection of the Pasadena International Film Festival and then went on to win third place at the Independent Shorts Awards, and Best Picture, Screenplay and Sound Design at the Los Angeles Film Festival as well as the Boston Redstones Film Festival.

Backstage after the performance of Chicago

The new movie “Snow Day”, a coming-of-age film about a group of friends and the dynamics of their relationships, where Chaska portrays the willful Maia, is expected to be released in 2021.

Chaska is currently in Los Angeles shooting ‘Firsts’, a coming-of-age road trip film of two girls that drive to college together and explore the world as adults for the first time. Chaska wrote the screenplay and also plays the hesitant but intelligent Kayleen. After the completion of the filming she is expected to start shooting this fall the post-apocalyptic drama ‘Rabbit Scream’ directed by female filmmaker Nicole Larinde.