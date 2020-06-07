John Catsimatidis and Mike Psaros back Archbishop Elpidophoros’ decision to use separate spoons in the Holy Communion

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

Vice Chairman of the Archdiocesan Council John Catsimatidis and former Treasurer Mike Psaros in a joint statement published to the “National Herald” express their support Archbishop Elpidophoros decision to direct the priests of the Direct Archdiocesan District to use separate spoons while offering Holy Communion.

The story was first written in “Greek News” on May 24.

All other Metropolises of the Archdiocese continue offering the Holy Communion the traditional way, most of them by suggesting the the spoon not to touch the mouth.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartolomew has sent the letter to all Orthodox Primates of the Autocephalus Churches to exchange views on the issue.

The statement of John A. Catsimatidis and Michael G. Psaros on Archiepiscopal Response to Global Pandemic is as follows:

We affirm in the strongest possible terms our total support of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and his sanction and encouragement of special practices for the distribution of Holy Communion in this time of the global pandemic. Particularly, we affirm that the use of multiple Spoons to ensure one Spoon per communicant is an effective and pastoral response to give assurance to the Greek Orthodox Faithful of America. COVID-19 has been and continues to be a serious challenge to the Church, as it is to every member of our society. Especially now, when our youth look to the leaders of the Church for wisdom that is as reasonable as it is rooted in our Tradition, this pastoral accommodation to our liturgical tradition, which has clearly evolved through the centuries, demonstrates real Christian love and the kind of leadership that serves the people. We learned that for the first thousand years of our Church, the spoon was not used, that the faithful drank from the Cup and received the Body of Christ in their hands. Then a change occurred. Is it not possible that the Holy Spirit is speaking to the Church, during these days of Pentecost, to ensure the inclusion of everyone in the Sacrament of Holy Communion? We wholeheartedly commend the Archbishop and encourage an open mind throughout the Church as we continue to face this global pandemic.

