Joe Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris was honored at the PSEKA Conference

Washington, DC.- (Photos: /Greek News, GreekNewsOnline)
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) who has been picked by Joe Biden as his VP running mate, was presented on June 2019, at the PSEKA Conference, with the “James Williams Award”.
In her remarks she didn’t say anything notable on Cyprus and Greece and the relations of the two countries with the U.S. She talked about her friendship with Dennis Mihel, Andy Manatos and other Greek Americans.
The pictures (Credit GreekNewsOnine) are from the PSEKA conference.
1 Comment
Sage-GirlAugust 12, 2020 at 8:06 am
Ugh — Harris is another reason why
Liberalism IS a mental disorder!
Now more than ever, during 24/7 Anarchy in streets of America, we don’t need these 2 PC Democrat flakes; we need a Real man — as we have in President Trump!
We seriously need Law & order leader — that’s our President Trump!