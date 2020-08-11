Joe Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris was honored at the PSEKA Conference

Washington, DC.- (Photos: /Greek News, GreekNewsOnline)

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) who has been picked by Joe Biden as his VP running mate, was presented on June 2019, at the PSEKA Conference, with the “James Williams Award”.

In her remarks she didn’t say anything notable on Cyprus and Greece and the relations of the two countries with the U.S. She talked about her friendship with Dennis Mihel, Andy Manatos and other Greek Americans.

The pictures (Credit GreekNewsOnine) are from the PSEKA conference.