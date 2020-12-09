“In Memoriam: Senator Paul S. Sarbanes 1933-2020”, by Philip Christopher, President of PSEKA

PSEKA deeply mourns the passing of former US Senator Paul S. Sarbanes of Maryland.

Perhaps the most brilliant man to serve in the United States Senate, he excelled as a public servant, a true champion of the Rule of Law who refused to compromise principles and ideals for the sake of expediency.

Senator Sarbanes exemplified the Hellenic values and was our champion fighting for Justice and Freedom for Cyprus. Every PSEKA conference in Washington, DC began with a Sarbanes strategy session and ended with his review and evaluation. Senator Sarbanes was an American hero and we will forever be grateful for his unparalleled dedication and commitment to the struggle of the Cypriot people for Freedom and Justice.

Our deepest sympathies and condolences to Congressman John Sarbanes who carries his legacy and the entire Sarbanes family.

May his memory be eternal!

Philip Christopher

President