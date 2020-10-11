In a statement only to the Greek Media Malliotakis & Tannousis condemn Turkish government’s decision to open Varosha Beach

New York, NY – (GreekNewsOnline)

Assemblywoman and Congressional candidate Nicole Malliotakis and Assembly candidate Michael Tannousis, whom Malliotakis is supporting to succeed her in the State Assembly, condemned the decision of the Turkish government to immediately open Varosha beach in the invaded Famagusta district of Cyprus.

But somehow the press release reached only the Greek American media; there was not a similar posting in Nicole Malliotakis’ Twitter of Facebook account. In addition, when non Greek members of Congress write to president Trump about Varosha or Haghia Sophia, Nicole Malliotakis who has been endorsed by U.S. President didn’t make the effort.

On October 6, 2020, the Turkish government announced the immediate opening of Varosha Beach. The area has been abandoned and closed to the public since the 1974 invasion of Cyprus. In fact, the United Nations has set a specific framework for return of this specific area to its lawful inhabitants, where the resettlement of the area under UN auspices will be a priority without awaiting the outcome of discussions on other aspects of the Cyprus problem.

“This action by Erdogan is just the latest in a series of disturbing examples of Turkish aggression in the region. He has shown a disregard for International Law and unwillingness to respect neighboring countries. We urge our federal representatives to join us in condemning these actions.” said Nicole Malliotakis

“As a lawyer and as the son of Cypriot refugees who came to the United States for a better life, I am deeply troubled by the action of the Turkish government in opening Varosha Beach. This action is a direct violation of international law and of the United Nations Security Council resolutions. It further demonstrates the Turkish government’s refusal to obey international law and play by the rules. This now aggravates any peace talks that should be taking place to resolve the Cyprus problem.” said Michael Tannousis.

Nicole Malliotakis and Michael Tannousis are nominees of the Republican and Conservative Parties for New York’s 11th Congressional District and 64th State Assembly District, respectively.