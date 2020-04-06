New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

The Holy Eparchial Synodo of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America confirmed the decisions taken by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America, last Friday, regarding the services of the Holy Week and Easter.

The Holy Eparchial Synod convened on Monday via teleconference and in addition of the Holy Week policy (that includes a prohibition of holy confession through phone call) decided to hold at a later date a national Clergy Laity Conference through an internet teleconference forum.

The Communiqué is as follows:

On Monday, April 6, 2020, the Holy Eparchial Synod convened, via teleconference, in order to discuss significant matters that affect the Archdiocese of America, and unanimously decided the following:

1) The sacred services of our Orthodox tradition for Holy Week and Easter will continue to be observed in the Parishes and the Monasteries following the directives of the local Metropolitans and in accordance to the mandates of the respective State and Health authorities. Therefore, the “closed-doors” policy will be strictly enforced, the services will be broadcasted via the internet and they will be celebrated only with the participation of the priest, the chanter, and the acolyte.

2) Abiding by the regulations of the aforementioned State and Health authorities, there will be absolutely no distribution of the traditional material offerings to the faithful, including palms, candles, Holy Unction, flowers, eggs and the Paschal Light.

3) Spiritual guidance may be provided remotely using technological means, but the Sacrament of Holy Confession and the Prayer of Absolution cannot be offered via the telephone or via electronic media.

4) This year’s National Clergy-Laity Congress will be held through an internet teleconference forum on a date to be announced in the near future.

FROM THE CHIEF SECRETARIAT OF THE HOLY EPARCHIAL SYNOD

ACOB-USA Executive Committee on Holy Week and Easter

To the Clergy and Faithful Orthodox Christians of the United States of America:

During this period of crisis, we, members of the Executive Committee of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America, are meeting in conference call sessions every Friday to continually monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we discuss both pastoral and practical matters concerning the operational situation of our churches. As such, allow us first to thank all the medical health professionals, first responders, delivery personnel, and clergy who put themselves on the front lines in a sacrificial manner for the protection of our health and salvation.

We are facing unprecedented circumstances in extraordinary times. Many guidelines from various jurisdictions, following State and Federal regulations as well as CDC recommendations, have been successfully implemented in parishes around the country, helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. After consultation with public health and insurance officials, law enforcement, theologians, and pastoral care professionals, we, members of the Executive Committee, have reached a consensus concerning Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Pascha (Easter) and strongly encourage all Bishops of the Assembly to implement the following recommendations:

Services, celebrated by a maximum of five people consisting of a Priest, a Deacon, and/ or Server(s), continue in the churches and may be streamed online for the faithful to pray from their homes.

None of the traditional material offerings are to be distributed to the faithful in any way, including palms and/or pussy willows, flowers, candles, and eggs, etc.

Spiritual guidance may be heard over the phone, but the implementation of the Sacrament of Confession and Prayer of Absolution remains at the discretion of the local Bishop.

Whereas some Bishops might implement more stringent practices out of love and concern for their flock and broader society, less stringent approaches will put the Faithful and their Clergy at high risk and should be avoided by all Bishops.

These measures mitigate the risk of transmission due to proximity. We affirm that the Eucharist is truly the Body and truly the Blood of Christ. These measures should in no way be seen to diminish this sacred and eternal Truth.

The Church presently calls upon us, as the source of blessings, to nurture us in the commandments of Christ and lead us to His Kingdom. As the Church tells us when to fast, and when not to fast, we listen and do our best to obey these instructions. In like manner, when we suffer together in our isolation and are unable even to receive the Eucharist because of mandated distancing, we are in reality, due to circumstance, also in full communion as the Body of Christ. As we unite – as faithful Christians, as a nation, and as a global community – to stop the spread of COVID-19, may the blessings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ be with you all!

Conveying our paternal blessings with love in the Lord,

Archbishop Elpidophoros, Chairman

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Metropolitan Joseph, Vice-Chairman

Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Archbishop Michael, Treasurer

Orthodox Church in America

Metropolitan Gregory, Secretary

American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of the USA

Bishop Irinej

Serbian Orthodox Church in North, Central and South America

Metropolitan Nicolae

Romanian Orthodox Metropolia of the Americas

Metropolitan Joseph

Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Diocese of the USA, Canada, and Australia

Bishop Saba

Georgian Apostolic Orthodox Church in North America

Metropolitan Tikhon

Orthodox Church in America