Historic Solution to the Pension Plan of Clergy and Lay Employees Reached

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, in a historic vote, the Archdiocese Benefits Committee voted to secure the future of the “Pension Plan for Clergymen and Lay Employees of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America”, was announced by the GOA.[ After many months of diligent work, and with the loving support and leadership of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, the Committee voted to accept the amendments to the Pension Plan document that will improve the funding of the Plan and the protection of the vested benefits that are due to the members of the Plan. In addition, the changes to the plan accept the new funding method that has already been implemented by the Archdiocese as of January 1, 2021. These changes are designed to secure long-term stability and to restore the faith and confidence of all the members and the Parishes that contribute to the plan. Now that the Plan has been solidified, the process of fundraising, which has already begun, will continue in earnest.

Father James Greanias, Chairman of the Archdiocesan Benefits Committee, thanked the voting members and all of the members. “Over the last few weeks, we have met with all of the Metropolis Syndesmoi and have heard the pain and fear that have existed for so long. We understand where our brothers are coming from, and this entire committee has worked hard to address and answer any questions that exist. We are thankful to Archbishop Elpidophoros for his foresight, as he has guided us since the day of his election to put this issue at the forefront of his ministry. Today, we made history, and we look forward to working together, hand in hand with the Archbishop to always ensure the care for our Clergy and Lay Employees.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros, speaking at the conclusion of the meeting remarked “Today, thanks to the dedication and love of the Archdiocese Benefits Committee, we have done what seemed overwhelming just a few short years ago. For the first time, we have seen the ABC and Archdiocese being truly open and honest with one another, working in a spirit of respect, love and most importantly, transparency in order to finally solve this crisis. It has not been an easy road, but no good thing comes without struggle. The ABC and the representatives of the Archdiocese are to be commended today for this achievement, and all of the members of the Plan should know that the financial security of our Clergy and Lay Employees will no longer be in question.”