Archbishop Elpidophoros to Offer Prayer at Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service on Thursday at the National Cathedral

New York, NY – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has been invited by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to offer prayer at the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service. The Service will be held on Thursday, January 21, at 10:00 AM ET. Then-President Joe Biden will join the virtual event hosted by the Washington National Cathedral, and the service will be live-streamed at https://bideninaugural.org/watch and https://cathedral.org with closed captioning and ASL provided. The customary interfaith service, which dates back to the first inauguration of President George Washington, will be entirely virtual this year to engage Americans safely.

Archbishop Elpidophoros will represent Orthodox Christianity and offer a prayer on behalf of the faithful of the United States. Commenting on his participation, His Eminence said:

“It is a distinct honor to join with other faith leaders from around the country, and pray to our Merciful and Loving God for our new President and Vice President. This venerable tradition is a concrete example of how we can unite as a Nation in prayer for our elected leaders. In joining our intercessions with other Americans of different beliefs and customs, we affirm the essential nature of our American Democracy as a place of freedom of conscience and faith. Let us all pray for the health and success of our new President and Vice President, that our land may heal and our country unite.”

For further information about the Service, please see: https://bideninaugural.org/presidential-inaugural-committee-and-washington-national-cathedral-announce-virtual-presidential-inaugural-prayer-service/