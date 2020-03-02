Athens.- (GreeceNewsOnline)

On February 22nd, at the headquarters of the Hellenic Relief Foundation and their partner organization in Athens, and in collaboration with the Social Committee of the Athenian Society, the distribution prior to Lent took place.

In total, around 350 food packages were provided which contained basic food items, as well as non-perishables (pasta, legumes, flour, etc.) milk, yogurt, soft drinks, chicken, ground meat, as well as fruits (tomatoes, bananas, apples, oranges, and, kiwis), vegetables, potatoes, and finally, sweets.

The distribution was organized by Ms. Maria Siourdi, director of the H.R.F’s partner organization, and with the voluntary assistance of Effy Zakka, Soula Belli, Eirini Xakousti, Antonia Pantouvaki, and Maria Triantafyllou. Also present was the president of Athens’ 2nd Public Market, Mr. D. Mouliatos, who provided the fruits and vegetables that were distributed, as well as Mr. S. Melas, president of the Federation of Producers of the Public Markets, representing the farmers, beekeepers, ranchers, etc. that provide the goods that are sold.

Corporate donors for this distribution included Athens’ 2nd Public Market, N. Konstantopoulou Group, Food Bank, Arla Foods, Loulis Mills, and Agrovim.

Besides the food distribution, the beneficiaries were also able to choose clothing and footwear donated from both companies and individuals.

ABOUT HELLENIC RELIEF FOUNDATION

The Hellenic Relief Foundation Inc. is a non profit organization (501(c)3) and was founded in 2012, with the goal of raising funds in the United States to be used towards the purchase of food items, and other basic necessities for the underprivileged in Greece that have increased in numbers due to the current crisis. To date, approximately 645,000 dollars have been remitted, and with donations within Greece, as well as volunteered social and medicinal services, the true value of the aid is over a million dollars. The expenses of the HRF are covered by board members. For more information: www.hellenicrelief.org