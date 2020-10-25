Hellenic Film Society USA Launches Always on Sunday on Demand

Astoria, NY — Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is proud to announce Always on Sunday on Demand, a new streaming Greek film series. On the first Sunday of every month, HFS will begin streaming two Greek films for the duration of the month. All films will be available for streaming any time, from any device around the world. The first two films will begin streaming Sunday, November 1.

The new monthly series follows the successful virtual Greek film festival that HFS presented in July after the pandemic forced movie theaters to close indefinitely, precluding the presentation of the New York Greek Film Expo, the Society’s annual spring film festival in theaters around the New York metropolitan area.

“We are thrilled to offer these Greek film favorites to audiences across the country and around the world, where people may not have had access until now,” says Jimmy DeMetro, President of Hellenic Film Society USA. “We still believe that watching a film in a movie theater is the best viewing experience but if there’s a silver lining here, it’s that it has forced us to think beyond the movie screen and introduce Greek film to a whole new audience around the globe.”

Always on Sunday On Demand will kick off with two very different, engaging films, which will be available for streaming from Sunday, November 1 through Saturday, December 5. Plato’s Academy, considered an important film in the Greek canon, is a satire set in Athens in which its protagonists grapple with the changing of their once homogeneous society. The Hollywood Reporter said that director Filippos Tsitos offers “wry wisdom and steady laughs” and “seems to have a genius for…comedy.” Plato’s Academy won the Best Feature Film Award of the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival. Antonis Kafetzopoulos won the Hellenic Film Academy Award for his role.

Lost in the Bewilderness, directed by Alexandra Anthony, is a documentary about a young Greek boy who is kidnapped by his mother and smuggled out of Greece. His return to his homeland 11 years later is a rocky journey as he struggles to get reacquainted with his family and his Greek roots. The Boston Globe calls the film “a masterpiece.” Both films have English subtitles.

Always on Sunday on Demand is an outgrowth of the Always on Sunday film series which began at the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, NY in 2018.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema can and should be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by Onassis Foundation USA, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Queens Council on the Arts, and the New York City Council through the office of Council Member Costa Constantinides. For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 646-844-1488.