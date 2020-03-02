Brooklyn, NY.- A group of students of the Hellenic Classical Charter School in Brooklyn took recently their annual research trip to Greece! One group was the 6th grade group of five students as part of the National History Fair (NHD) conducting research for their NYC competition and the other group is the Ancient Greek Theatre (AGT) group of 18 students in the 7th grade researching Ancient Greek theatre. The AGT students will put on a captivating Greek tragedy performance “Elektra” in the Spring.

The School’s administrator Joy Petrakos, in a message posted on Facebook said that this will be the end of our trilogy as the students performed Iphigenia and Agamemnon during the last two years.

“We are very proud of our students and their accomplishments. Our school began the annual trips to Greece five years ago. It has been and continues to be a life changing experience for all of our students. We are building ambassadors, we are establishing partnerships, we are spreading Hellenism!”