Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce takes a virtual tour of the Acropolis Museum

New York.-

The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the first online virtual tour of the Acropolis Museum with President Dimitrios Pandermalis. The online broadcast will take place on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at 11:00 am EST.Please find RSVPHERE

Opening Event 11:00 am EST:Preceding the tour will be an Opening Event hosted by Chryssa Avrami, of distinct and honorary Greeks and other Philhellenes from around the world, including:H.E. Archbishop Elpidophoros of America;Mareva Grabowski Mitsotakis; Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in New York; Helen Glykatzi- Ahrweiler, Academic Byzantinologist;Nikos Aliagas, Journalist, Host, Photographer;AlbertBourla, CEO of Pfizer;John and Elena Coumantaros;George Dalaras, Musician;Jim Gianopulos, CEO Paramount Pictures;Mary Katrantzou, Fashion Designer;Clay Maitland, Managing Partner International Registries; Robert McCabe, American Photographer;Yiannis Melissanidis, Olympic Gold Medalist;Evanthia Reboutsika, Composer;Phedon Papamichael, Cinematographer;Joseph Sifakis, Computer Scientist, 2007 Touring Award;Mikis Theodorakis, Composer;Marianna Vardinogiannis, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Foundation for the Child & Family;StelleneVollandes, Editor in Chief Town & Country Magazine; Stavros Xarhakos, Composer.

Tour:Conducted by Professor Emeritus Dimitrios Pandermalis, renowned archeologist and President of the Museum.

Sponsoring Companies:Atlantic Bank, M&N Management, Clay Maitland, Seward and Kissel LLP, American Ship Repair, Apriati, and Southern Star Shipping.

Reservations and additional information:

info@hellenicamerican.cc / www.hellenicamerican.cc

To register:https://www.hellenicamerican.cc/event-details/acropolis-museum-first-virtual-tour-president-professor-dimitrios-pandermalis/form