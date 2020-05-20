Haris Theocharis: Restart Tourism plan in June, with hotels reopening, flights from abroad

Athens.- ANA-MPA

Year-round hotels will open on June 1, along with camping sites, while summer season hotels will follow on June 15, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said on Wednesday, during a briefing on the government’s third phase of coronavirus-related measures.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the ministers of Finance and Labor following a televised address by the prime minister, Theocharis said that restrictions on private yacht trave, rental or otherwise, would be lifted on May 25.

Part of the Restart Tourism plan, as he called it, also includes lifting restrictions for incoming flights. As of June 15, he said, the Athens International Airport (‘Venizelos’) will accept flights from countries with good epidemiological criteria.

As of July 1, flights from abroad will be allowed to land at any international airport in Greece. Currently, the limited flights from abroad could only land at the Venizelos airport, where all visitors are tested for Covid-19.

Theocharis said that tourists this year were expected to come from Germany, Bulgaria and other Balkan countries. He said that tourists arriving in Greece would not be obliged to submit to a coronavirus test on arrival, but random testing would take place.